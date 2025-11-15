Hey Pandas, Show Me The Most Cursed Thing You Have Ever Done (Closed)

I want a collection of the most random and cursed things/images you guys have EVER done/made/found, so I don’t feel as weird about myself, so dump the strangest garbage off here.

Rules:

1. No normie stuff

2. Nothing inappropriate (nudity is a hard no, other things depending on how cool it is maybe)

3. Anything goes, weird pics from the internet u found at 3 in the morning, ur moms closet, or random things u found, just if it is not yours please say so

4. H a V e f U n k I d S

#1 How I Make My Sandwiches (Saw This On A Reddit Post But I Make A Habit Out Of Always Making My Sandwiches Like This Now)

