I Capture The Hilarious Logic Of Monorail Cats (24 Pics)

Have you ever heard of ‘monorail cats’? Well, if you haven’t, here’s a full collection of photos showcasing some of the most talented and cutest cats.
Hello, my name is Sabrina Boem, and I’ve been photographing these silly cats for over six years since I adopted my first one. Since then, I’ve been working on several projects involving adorable cats and men.
I love cats in every situation, and I find them so funny when they apply their cat logic to everyday life. I’ve met many monorail felines while photographing in a cat shelter. They love sleeping perched on the most uncomfortable places, mostly doghouses that are used as shelters for outdoor cats.
My cats Sissi and Ricky, on the other hand, are true experts of walking on the narrow rail of the fence in our yard. They are truly amazing; only their tiny paws can walk steadily up there even when the rail is wet after the rain.
So, how do you like these cat photos? Please let me know if you have a monorail cat at home too.
#1 Do Not Disturb – Monorail Nap At The Colony
#2 I Don’t Like To Get My Paws Wet, My Monorail Sissi Says
#3 Black Monorail Colony Cat
#4 Monorail Colony Cat Stretch
#5 Colony Cat Logic. Just As Long As You Are Comfortable
#6 Monorail-Hearted Colony Cat
#7 If This Monorail Fits I Sits! Colony Tortie Cat Says
#8 My Monorail Sissi
#9 My Sissi’s Tiny Monorail Paws
#10 Monorail Water Is The Best For My Ricky
#11 Focused Monorail Walk
#12 I’m So Good That I Don’t Need To Look Where I Put My Paws, My Monorail Sissi Says
#13 Monorail Colony Cat On Watch
#14 Monorail Tabby At The Colony
#15 Monorail Colony Cat Nap Mode On
#16 At The Colony, Angry Monorail Cat At Shelter N. 11
#17 At The Colony, Monorail Tortie Beauty
#18 Downwards!
#19 Ok, That’s A First: Stretching?
#20 Monorail Cat On Watch At Shelter N.3
#21 Cat Shelves
#22 It’s Been A Long Hot Day
#23 Uh… That Was Close!
#24 Up On The Roof
