Racist Cinnabon Employee Gets A GoFundMe After Hurling Slurs At Somali Couple In Viral Video

A viral racist confrontation at a Wisconsin Cinnabon has left one employee facing legal troubles, unemployment, and intense online scrutiny.
The incident unfolded on Thursday, December 4, at the Bay Park Square mall in Ashwaubenon, where the worker, identified as Crystal, was caught on camera hurling racist slurs at a Somali couple.
The heated exchange was filmed by the customers and widely shared across TikTok and other social platforms the following day.
In a surprising twist, both a GiveSendGo fundraiser and a GoFundMe were launched to help cover Crystal’s expenses after she was fired from the store.
Wisconsin Cinnabon employee Crystal was fired after proudly declaring herself a “racist” on camera
Image credits: skygirlrain
In the now-viral TikTok clip, Crystal, whose full name is reported to be Crystal Terese Wilsey, is seen verbally harassing a Somali Muslim couple and repeatedly using the N-word during a heated exchange.
As the customers began recording, Crystal looked at the husband and called him a “ni**er.”
Nodding her head, pointing at the couple, and smiling widely, she said, “I am racist, and you are a ni**er. I am racist and I’ll say that to the whole entire world!”
Image credits: sab_dailypay
She continued in a mocking tone, “Don’t be so disrespectful… Bye!”
When the couple warned her she was “ruining her life” by saying such things on camera, Crystal responded by confidently flipping them off.
She then raised both her middle fingers at the couple, holding the gesture for several seconds while staring directly into the camera with an unsettling smile.
The argument reportedly erupted after Crystal made offensive remarks and mocked the Somalian Muslim woman’s hijab
Image credits: sab_dailypay
In response, the husband fired back, saying, “You talk about respect. You are fired from this place mother**ker. You’re not going to be working here.”
Crystal continued with another offensive gesture, a signature pro-wrestling taunt, telling the man, “S*ck it!” twice.
He then asked, “What’s wrong with you?”
The video concluded with Crystal shouting, “What the f**k is wrong with you, you f**king ugly bi**h? Get the f**k out of my face.”
Image credits: skygirlrain
According to a cousin of the Somalian couple, the confrontation began with Crystal’s unwelcoming facial expression and attitude while serving their order.
In a GoFundMe set up by a cousin, Sabrina Osman, titled Help for Cousins Legal Fees After Cinnabon Racial Incident, she explained that her cousin “ordered the caramel pecan cinnamon roll, and when the lady was squeezing the caramel, she hardly put any.”
“I am racist and I’ll say that to the whole entire world!” the former employee declared, flashing a wide, confident smile
Image credits: cinnabon
When the woman asked whether the store was running low on caramel, Crystal allegedly responded, “‘You could see me squeezing it through that witch-craft bandana you’re wearing on top of your head’” basically referring to my cousin’s hijab…….”
“And that’s when my cousin pulled out her phone and started recording….”
As the incident began gaining widespread attention online, Cinnabon released an official statement on X on Saturday, December 6, acknowledging the “disturbing video.”
The company wrote, “We do not condone this behavior. The former employee was immediately terminated by the franchise owner.”
“Their actions do not reflect our values or the welcoming experience every guest deserves.”
Netizens also backed the franchise’s decision, with many criticizing Crystal for her “horrific” treatment of the customers and the blatant racism she displayed.
Crystal was immediately fired by the franchise owner after her “disturbing video” went viral online
Image credits: skygirlrain
“It’s disgusting. Anyone who uses a racial slur, regardless of race is a sick head,” wrote one angry user on social media.
Another commented, “It doesn’t matter, racism is NEVER okay PERIOD for any race. If the employee was Black and said something racist to a White person she should be fired. It doesn’t matter who started it or what happened.”
A third remarked, “Racism in its ugliest forms reveals sick hearts filled with deep weakness and narrow vision. Many people carry this miserable feeling within them… I mean her behavior was atrocious.”
Image credits: sab_dailypay
“Nasty woman! They are your customers.”
While the general internet consensus is against her, a crowdfunding campaign titled Stand With Crystal was launched on the Christian-based platform GiveSendGo to support the fired Cinnabon employee.
The campaign claimed that “Two Somali customers decide to make her shift hell with intimidation.”
Crystal has a past public criminal record from 2022 for endangering the life of her child and driving under the influence
Image credits: skygirlrain
“We’re not letting this slide. Funds go to making sure Crystal lands on her feet after this betrayal… No White person should lose their job for refusing to be harassed by Somalians.”
The fundraiser, which has a goal of $109,110, has already collected over $90,000.
Amidst the heated controversy, Crystal’s past has been unearthed, revealing a lengthy criminal history, including disorderly conduct and d**g possession charges over the years, according to public records.
She was also charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and child endangerment in February 2022.
That case, however, was dismissed in April of the same year.
“This administration makes racist bold. Giving donations to this vile being is only going to make it worse,” wrote one user
