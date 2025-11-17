Hey Pandas, What’s The Dumbest Lie You Have Ever Told? (Closed)

Sometimes we don’t think things through.

#1

In third grade, I got a D. I came home and desperately tried to hide it from my parents. Instead of ripping it up or throwing it in the trash, I hid it under the couch and then told my mom not to look under it. cuz u no… y wood she ever chek?

#2

I wrote “Abby likes Philip” on the bathroom mirror when it steamed up after a bath.
My sister Abby was super insulted and embarrassed, so my parents asked who had done it.
I denied it of course and blamed it on my little sister.
The only problem was, I was about 6 at the time and spelled Philip like “Filup” and my little sister was too little to write, so nobody was fooled.🙃

But hey, Abby DID like Philip.

