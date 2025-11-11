74 Heartbreaking First & Last Pics Of Pets That’ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Anybody who’s ever owned a pet will know just how heartbreaking it is to lose one. But despite the sadness that comes with having to say goodbye, it can never outweigh the joy that pets bring to your life. Sure your dog might eat your slippers from time to time, and perhaps your cat pukes on the couch every now and then, but these are small prices to pay (well, depending on how expensive your couch is) in comparison to all the sunshine that pets bring us.
In homage to pets worldwide, Bored Panda has compiled this bittersweet list of first and last pet pictures. They’ll make you laugh. They’ll make you cry. And they’ll make you remember how awesome pets can be.
Have any pictures you’d like to share? Then feel free to add to the list. (h/t: dodo)
#1 This Is My Best Friend Genevieve, On The First Day We Met, And The Last Day
Image source: risherwood
#2 Putting My Childhood Cat To Sleep Today, And Did My Best To Recreate A 20 Year Old Picture. I Will Always Love You Gandalf
Image source: TrevorIsTheGOAT
#3 Guy Recreates Photo With His Dog 15 Years Later To Say Goodbye
Image source: Gordondel
#4 From The First Day To The Last, We Were Bestfriends. I’ll Miss You Mikie
Image source: AYLWARD0100
#5 First And Last Photo. 16 Years Difference
Image source: waqasarshad
#6 I Had To Put My First Dog Down After 14 Years Of Wonderful Companionship, Rip Docker
Image source: WeGotVices
#7 The Day We Said Hello And The Day We Said Goodbye
Image source: imgur.com
#8 Here’s The First And The Last Pictures We Ever Took Of Our Old Dog, 16 Years Apart
Image source: TheSpiffySpaceman
#9 The First And Last Night With My Pup. Rest In Peace
Image source: Shakezillla
#10 First And Last Photo Of My Best Friend
Image source: elleng422
#11 The First And Last Photos Of My Best Friend
Image source: iAmMitten1
#12 We Loved Our Cat Indie From The Day She Was Born Even Though She Was Deaf, Blind, And Had Seizures
Image source: reddit.com
#13 Our Beautiful Bossy Cassie Died Suddenly 3 Years Ago Today. We Still Miss Her. Here Are The Firt And Last Photos I Ever Took Of Her
Image source: imgur.com
#14 My Mickey On His First And Last Day At My House
Image source: BoldAndBrash
#15 Our First And Last Pictures Together. Mortimer, 1991-2010
Image source: chiaroscuros
#16 This Is The First And Last Picture I Ever Took Of Him
Image source: CRattigan
#17 His First Day With Us And His Last. 4 Years Goes By In A Blink Of An Eye. Goodbye Wally
Image source: FearTheChris
#18 On The First Day Together, And On The Last. He Was A Real Homie
Image source: Crislips
#19 First (2000) And Last (2014) Pics Of Bert
Image source: brap
#20 My Girlfriend’s Dog, Nala. She Lived To The Ripe Old Age Of 17 And A Half
Image source: dsonderland
#21 Had To Say Goodbye To Our Companion Of 14 Years Today. Here Are His Pictures From His First Month And Last Month With Us
Image source: arnyjr
#22 This Is My Cat’s First And Last Picture
Image source: Zwitty
#23 The Day Sadie Came Into My Life And Our Last Boat Ride Together
Image source: Amie Ziegel
#24 First And Last Pics Of My Furkid
Image source: ShenaDarling
#25 First Day, Last Week. Lost My Companion Of 18 Years
Image source: Ieatyouretrash
#26 First Picture Ever Taken Of Us On The Left, Last Ever On The Right
Image source: tcfalala
#27 The First And Last Pics Of My Dog Addie
Image source: ezbakez
#28 The First And Last Picture Taken Of My Best Friend, I Love You Mel
Image source: yiga
#29 My First Picture And Last Picture With Kilo
Image source: imgur.com
#30 The First And Last Picture Of My Cat, Steve Holt! I’ll Miss You So Much, Buddy
Image source: snowblind
#31 This Is My Old Dog Lucy. She Passed Away At 16
Image source: amikawaiiuguu
#32 From The First “hi” To The Final “goodbye” The Best Dog I’ve Ever Had
Image source: boombotser
#33 My Very First And Very Last Day With My Dog, Coco
Image source: reddit.com
#34 My Red Girl Just Passed Away In April This Year At 14.5 Years Of Age. We Got Her At Six Weeks
Image source: Nadene Skateen
#35 The First Day And The Last Day
Image source: gigimck
#36 Here’s The First Picture I Took Of Our Cat Simba And One Of The Last
Image source: hamdrew729
#37 My Dog On One Of His First Days And On His Last
Image source: richie412
#38 First And Probably The Last Picture Of Elvis
Image source: Melissa Cohn Bondy
#39 My Best Friend Is Now Gone After 10 Years Of Friendship. This Is Her First And Last Picture
Image source: RodrigoAlves
#40 Goodbye, Figaro
Image source: Kathleen Jannice Chavarria
#41 This Is The First And Last Photo I Took Of Our Dog Millie
Image source: hailyurii
#42 My Dog Passed Away After 13 Years Together. Our First Day And Last Day Together
Image source: imgur.com
#43 Rip Lizzy. First And Last Pics I Took Of Her
Image source: imgur.com
#44 Indiana’s First And Last Photos
Image source: skinsfanpaul
#45 Our First And Last Days With Our Beautiful Lucie
Image source: beccaberry
#46 From The Day We Adopted Her To Her Final Hours.
#47 My Kitten, Mia, Unexpectedly Passed Away. Here Is Our First Meeting, And Last Photo Together
Image source: FlaxwenchPromise
#48 She Was My Best Deaf Girlfriend For 24 Years.
#49 Last Picture I Took Of My Baby Boy. 14 Wonderful Years Together
#50 She Was My Best Friend. My Partner In Crime. Love You Lady. Always And Forever.
#51 Deva’s First (2001) And Last (2016) Photos. My Teacher. My Friend. My Heart.
#52 Our First And Last Day With Ruby????
#53 Mr. Jones, How Much He Loved Cardbord Boxes. I Miss You Trusted Friend.
#54 My Best Deaf Girlfriend For 24 Years-1
#55 One Last Doggy Selfie…found This On My Phone Taken The Weekend Before We Lost Her
#56 My Sweet Rabbit’s First Photo…. And The Last I Took Of Him. Rip Jack !
#57 First Picture To Your Last. You’ve Taught Me So Much, Zoey. You Are Missed.
#58 Charlie The Skunk’s First And Last Day. She Was The Most Cuddly Animal In The World!
#59 Last Picture With My Old Girl
#60 18 Long Years We Spent Together & You’ll Always Be My Best Friend
#61 Our Bosco His Last Day!
#62 This Is My Lovely Dog Belle When She Was Couple Of Weeks Old And Before She Passed Away:(
#63 The First Day And The Last Day Of Didi…the Angel That Came Into My Life…forever In My Heart
#64 This Was My Best Friend Titan On One Of Our First Days Together And His Last Day. Love You ,bud
#65 First And Last Photos With Taxi. I Miss Those Floppy Ears
#66 Our Girl Stiny As A Chick And The Last Photo I Ever Took Of Her A Few Days Before She Passed.
#67 My Best Friend
#68 My Baby Lily’s First Snowfall With Me And Her Last Day With Me, Cancer Sucks. 1 Month Shy Of 7
#69 Our First And Last Picture Together. I Love You Momo, I Miss You.
#70 My Son First Picture With Our Beloved Meshi And Picture On Her Last Day Moments Before She Died
#71 Rescued When He Was 8, Had Him For 10. He Was My Best Friend. Fly On Ray
#72 My Chuggy Wuggy As A Puppy, “teenager” And On The Day He Had To Be Put To Sleep.
#73 Johnny, A Few Weeks Before Goodbye. My Friend Lived With Me For 10 Years. Miss Him.
#74 Sarie, My Best Friend
