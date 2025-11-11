74 Heartbreaking First & Last Pics Of Pets That’ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

by

Anybody who’s ever owned a pet will know just how heartbreaking it is to lose one. But despite the sadness that comes with having to say goodbye, it can never outweigh the joy that pets bring to your life. Sure your dog might eat your slippers from time to time, and perhaps your cat pukes on the couch every now and then, but these are small prices to pay (well, depending on how expensive your couch is) in comparison to all the sunshine that pets bring us.

In homage to pets worldwide, Bored Panda has compiled this bittersweet list of first and last pet pictures. They’ll make you laugh. They’ll make you cry. And they’ll make you remember how awesome pets can be.

Have any pictures you’d like to share? Then feel free to add to the list. (h/t: dodo)

#1 This Is My Best Friend Genevieve, On The First Day We Met, And The Last Day

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: risherwood

#2 Putting My Childhood Cat To Sleep Today, And Did My Best To Recreate A 20 Year Old Picture. I Will Always Love You Gandalf

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: TrevorIsTheGOAT

#3 Guy Recreates Photo With His Dog 15 Years Later To Say Goodbye

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: Gordondel

#4 From The First Day To The Last, We Were Bestfriends. I’ll Miss You Mikie

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: AYLWARD0100

#5 First And Last Photo. 16 Years Difference

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: waqasarshad

#6 I Had To Put My First Dog Down After 14 Years Of Wonderful Companionship, Rip Docker

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: WeGotVices

#7 The Day We Said Hello And The Day We Said Goodbye

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: imgur.com

#8 Here’s The First And The Last Pictures We Ever Took Of Our Old Dog, 16 Years Apart

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: TheSpiffySpaceman

#9 The First And Last Night With My Pup. Rest In Peace

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: Shakezillla

#10 First And Last Photo Of My Best Friend

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: elleng422

#11 The First And Last Photos Of My Best Friend

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: iAmMitten1

#12 We Loved Our Cat Indie From The Day She Was Born Even Though She Was Deaf, Blind, And Had Seizures

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Our Beautiful Bossy Cassie Died Suddenly 3 Years Ago Today. We Still Miss Her. Here Are The Firt And Last Photos I Ever Took Of Her

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: imgur.com

#14 My Mickey On His First And Last Day At My House

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: BoldAndBrash

#15 Our First And Last Pictures Together. Mortimer, 1991-2010

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: chiaroscuros

#16 This Is The First And Last Picture I Ever Took Of Him

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: CRattigan

#17 His First Day With Us And His Last. 4 Years Goes By In A Blink Of An Eye. Goodbye Wally

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: FearTheChris

#18 On The First Day Together, And On The Last. He Was A Real Homie

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: Crislips

#19 First (2000) And Last (2014) Pics Of Bert

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: brap

#20 My Girlfriend’s Dog, Nala. She Lived To The Ripe Old Age Of 17 And A Half

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: dsonderland

#21 Had To Say Goodbye To Our Companion Of 14 Years Today. Here Are His Pictures From His First Month And Last Month With Us

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: arnyjr

#22 This Is My Cat’s First And Last Picture

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: Zwitty

#23 The Day Sadie Came Into My Life And Our Last Boat Ride Together

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: Amie Ziegel

#24 First And Last Pics Of My Furkid

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: ShenaDarling

#25 First Day, Last Week. Lost My Companion Of 18 Years

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: Ieatyouretrash

#26 First Picture Ever Taken Of Us On The Left, Last Ever On The Right

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: tcfalala

#27 The First And Last Pics Of My Dog Addie

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: ezbakez

#28 The First And Last Picture Taken Of My Best Friend, I Love You Mel

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: yiga

#29 My First Picture And Last Picture With Kilo

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: imgur.com

#30 The First And Last Picture Of My Cat, Steve Holt! I’ll Miss You So Much, Buddy

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: snowblind

#31 This Is My Old Dog Lucy. She Passed Away At 16

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: amikawaiiuguu

#32 From The First “hi” To The Final “goodbye” The Best Dog I’ve Ever Had

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: boombotser

#33 My Very First And Very Last Day With My Dog, Coco

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: reddit.com

#34 My Red Girl Just Passed Away In April This Year At 14.5 Years Of Age. We Got Her At Six Weeks

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: Nadene Skateen

#35 The First Day And The Last Day

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: gigimck

#36 Here’s The First Picture I Took Of Our Cat Simba And One Of The Last

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: hamdrew729

#37 My Dog On One Of His First Days And On His Last

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: richie412

#38 First And Probably The Last Picture Of Elvis

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: Melissa Cohn Bondy

#39 My Best Friend Is Now Gone After 10 Years Of Friendship. This Is Her First And Last Picture

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: RodrigoAlves

#40 Goodbye, Figaro

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: Kathleen Jannice Chavarria

#41 This Is The First And Last Photo I Took Of Our Dog Millie

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: hailyurii

#42 My Dog Passed Away After 13 Years Together. Our First Day And Last Day Together

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: imgur.com

#43 Rip Lizzy. First And Last Pics I Took Of Her

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: imgur.com

#44 Indiana’s First And Last Photos

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: skinsfanpaul

#45 Our First And Last Days With Our Beautiful Lucie

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: beccaberry

#46 From The Day We Adopted Her To Her Final Hours.

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#47 My Kitten, Mia, Unexpectedly Passed Away. Here Is Our First Meeting, And Last Photo Together

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Image source: FlaxwenchPromise

#48 She Was My Best Deaf Girlfriend For 24 Years.

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#49 Last Picture I Took Of My Baby Boy. 14 Wonderful Years Together

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#50 She Was My Best Friend. My Partner In Crime. Love You Lady. Always And Forever.

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#51 Deva’s First (2001) And Last (2016) Photos. My Teacher. My Friend. My Heart.

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#52 Our First And Last Day With Ruby????

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#53 Mr. Jones, How Much He Loved Cardbord Boxes. I Miss You Trusted Friend.

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#54 My Best Deaf Girlfriend For 24 Years-1

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#55 One Last Doggy Selfie…found This On My Phone Taken The Weekend Before We Lost Her

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#56 My Sweet Rabbit’s First Photo…. And The Last I Took Of Him. Rip Jack !

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#57 First Picture To Your Last. You’ve Taught Me So Much, Zoey. You Are Missed.

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#58 Charlie The Skunk’s First And Last Day. She Was The Most Cuddly Animal In The World!

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#59 Last Picture With My Old Girl

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#60 18 Long Years We Spent Together & You’ll Always Be My Best Friend

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#61 Our Bosco His Last Day!

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#62 This Is My Lovely Dog Belle When She Was Couple Of Weeks Old And Before She Passed Away:(

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#63 The First Day And The Last Day Of Didi…the Angel That Came Into My Life…forever In My Heart

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#64 This Was My Best Friend Titan On One Of Our First Days Together And His Last Day. Love You ,bud

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#65 First And Last Photos With Taxi. I Miss Those Floppy Ears

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#66 Our Girl Stiny As A Chick And The Last Photo I Ever Took Of Her A Few Days Before She Passed.

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#67 My Best Friend

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#68 My Baby Lily’s First Snowfall With Me And Her Last Day With Me, Cancer Sucks. 1 Month Shy Of 7

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#69 Our First And Last Picture Together. I Love You Momo, I Miss You.

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#70 My Son First Picture With Our Beloved Meshi And Picture On Her Last Day Moments Before She Died

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#71 Rescued When He Was 8, Had Him For 10. He Was My Best Friend. Fly On Ray

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#72 My Chuggy Wuggy As A Puppy, “teenager” And On The Day He Had To Be Put To Sleep.

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#73 Johnny, A Few Weeks Before Goodbye. My Friend Lived With Me For 10 Years. Miss Him.

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

#74 Sarie, My Best Friend

74 Heartbreaking First &#038; Last Pics Of Pets That&#8217;ll Make You Want To Hug Your Pet And Never Let Go

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Why You Should Never Poke Random Balls Of Hair
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Created A Series Of Portraits To Celebrate Self-Expression For International Women’s Day
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Disturbing Insides Of Leather Objects By Chinese Sculptor
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
This Puppy With Fluffy Eyebrows Destroyed A Couch Of £ 2,500, But It Is Impossible To Get Angry
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
The Biggest Challenges Facing American Gods Season 2
3 min read
Mar, 27, 2019
Detailed Tattoos By Turkish Tattoo Artist
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.