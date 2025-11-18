I Created My Book To Explain Borderline Personality Disorder To Younger Readers (10 Pics)

My name is Dima Eichhorn, and I am a children’s book author and illustrator. My most recent project is called “Monday with Miss Kitty”. The main idea while writing and illustrating “Monday with Miss Kitty” was to create a book that can exist as an ordinary bedtime story on its own and also be a useful tool/resource for explaining borderline personality disorder to younger readers.
More info: amazon.com | Instagram | dimaeichhorn.wixsite.com
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
