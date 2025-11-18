I Created My Book To Explain Borderline Personality Disorder To Younger Readers (10 Pics)

by

My name is Dima Eichhorn, and I am a children’s book author and illustrator. My most recent project is called “Monday with Miss Kitty”. The main idea while writing and illustrating “Monday with Miss Kitty” was to create a book that can exist as an ordinary bedtime story on its own and also be a useful tool/resource for explaining borderline personality disorder to younger readers.

More info: amazon.com | Instagram | dimaeichhorn.wixsite.com

I Created My Book To Explain Borderline Personality Disorder To Younger Readers (10 Pics)

#1

I Created My Book To Explain Borderline Personality Disorder To Younger Readers (10 Pics)

#2

I Created My Book To Explain Borderline Personality Disorder To Younger Readers (10 Pics)

#3

I Created My Book To Explain Borderline Personality Disorder To Younger Readers (10 Pics)

#4

I Created My Book To Explain Borderline Personality Disorder To Younger Readers (10 Pics)

#5

I Created My Book To Explain Borderline Personality Disorder To Younger Readers (10 Pics)

#6

I Created My Book To Explain Borderline Personality Disorder To Younger Readers (10 Pics)

#7

I Created My Book To Explain Borderline Personality Disorder To Younger Readers (10 Pics)

#8

I Created My Book To Explain Borderline Personality Disorder To Younger Readers (10 Pics)

#9

I Created My Book To Explain Borderline Personality Disorder To Younger Readers (10 Pics)

#10

I Created My Book To Explain Borderline Personality Disorder To Younger Readers (10 Pics)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Mystery
Mystery Science Theater 3000 is Canceled Again but Now it’s Neflix
3 min read
Nov, 30, 2019
Will Jared Kushner Approve of These Ivanka Trump Gazing at Justin Trudeau Photos?
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2017
Who The Heck Is Lorenzo Von Matterhorn? Don’t Ask Wikipedia…
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2009
Hey Pandas, What Are Your Best Tips For Getting Over A Breakup? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Italians Are Reviving The 17th Century “Wine Window” Tradition That Was Used During The Plague
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
John Goodman and Sara Gilbert reunite for a “Roseanne” Spoof on “The Talk”
3 min read
Mar, 11, 2017
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.