I Created Different Princess With Different Stories

I’ve been home for 2 months because of lockdown. My depression (which I have been struggling with for 2 years) started to worsen. To move away from black thoughts, I started to play with graphics. Each of them has its own stories, just like my emotions when drawing. You can check their stories here:

#1 #3 Weedncess

She cares very much about her castle garden. A garden full of delicious things. Responsibilities – chill out. The description would be longer, but I’m afraid I will burn it. Or she will.

#2 #9 Catncess

Imagine her kingdom. Instead of water, milk flows in rivers. But shallow, because cats don’t like swimming. The princess has completely eliminated the problem with stray cats.

#3 #10 Westerncess

Gold Rush. Rush and gold. That’s enough to describe her.

#4 #14 Emoncess

F@ you, i know better.

#5 #17 Mona Lisancess

First of all, it’s her. People look different in her kingdom. No eyebrows, but it’s not known if it’s a matter of beauty, or faded paint. (The smile is real at least)

#6 #18 Ogrncess

No, there is no curse on her. She was born like that. It was unfortunate that she had been born in a wrong kingdom, which made her unable to find a partner. But at least she has a lot of friends, especially magical and talking animals. At least that’s what she tells her psychiatrist.

#7 #20 Potterncess

Forgotten sister of Harry. Yes, you see right, it’s his twin. JK Rowling bribed her, and in return for erasing her life, she would have her kingdom. It seemed to pay off, but she regrets that she didn’t meet Hagrid. (As we all)

#8 #21 Easterncess

You know what happens to all those eggs that won’t be bought and eaten? They go to her kingdom. But they don’t live there, she just eats them. Yes, it’s cannibalism. Yes, she knows that.

#9 #1 Princess

She is an ordinary princess. She lives in a palace, likes to do typical princess things. In her free time (which means always) she likes to ride horses and play mini-golf. Every year she wins the contest for the most beautiful hands, but it’s no wonder, because she has never done anything herself.

#10 #2 Beerncess

Contrary to appearances, there is a princess all the time. What can I say, she likes to drink. Especially beer. In her spare time she drinks beer. Duties – drinking beer. Friends? Yes, in the Royal Beer Drinking Club.

#11 #4 Forestncess

Princess of the future, zero waste. She composts everything. There is no electricity in the castle, we care for the environment. In fact, there is no castle, there is only a forest. In the act of cooperation with nature, she changed her hair. She became one with the environment.

#12 #5 Sleepncess

Do you know stories about the sleeping princess? That’s not her. Even if the prince came, she would still sleep. She just loves sleep. Oh, and she loves her teddy bear. Once she even woke up and said to her subjects “I had a dream …” but this is a different story.

#13 #6 Jamncess

What would you do if there was only jam to eat? She knows. There is only jam in her world. All in all, it’s all a jam, even her.

#14 #7 Biofeedbackncess

Once upon a time she had trouble relaxing. First, at the urging of her family, she went to the kingdom of Weedncess. But that was too much. Then she discovered Biofeedback. Her life changed, she became the woman of the future. Now not only is she relaxed, now she is also focused. And she’s smart because the name Biofeedback sounds smart.

#15 #8 Clowncess

When she saw the circus, she knew this would be her future. She immediately fell in love with the clown… You can tell the rest yourself. And that’s how she was born. Because it was her mother’s story.

#16 #12 Fsmncess

Do you know Ariana Grande’s song “God is a women”? Guess where Ariana got inspiration from. Mhm, you right.

#17 #13 Dentistncess

You are old enough, to do not be afraid of the dentist. And if you’re scared all the time, take a look at her. You can see it’s okay. A dentist is not evil, and now also dictates fashion trends. Oh yes, a mask worn on the chin. The most popular fashion chic. Maybe the devil wears prada after all?

#18 #16 Ghostncess

She doesn’t exist, but she exists in the same way. Checkmate atheists.

#19 #19 Vampirencess

Do you know what happened in the first 4 days before God made light? He took time to create her kingdom. Then, unfortunately, he forgot about her, so she lives in the dark all the time. There was something else about blood and fangs, but I don’t want to talk too much because I’m afraid of the next part of twilight.

#20 #11 Gypsyncess

A princess like no other. All in all, she is one of a kind. She knows it perfectly well because she can predict the future. Nothing in nature comes for free, so she’s blinded. But she sees more.

#21 #15 Cirincess

Who of you played The Witcher like the biggest loser, and ended the game in the worst possible way? Then enjoy the sight of Ciri as a princess. Sucker.

