Woman Goes To Gala With Client As His ‘Date’, Leaves Husband Questioning Everything

Trust is one of the key foundations of a marriage. Any relationship that lacks even just a bit of it is bound to crumble. However, there may be instances where that trust may be put to the test.
It happened to this man when he allowed his wife to attend a “gala date” with a client. While he says he understands that it was strictly professional, the idea of having his spouse in another man’s arms didn’t sit well with him.
After admitting he felt jealous and uneasy, he turned to Reddit in the hope of finding answers to his quandary.
The statistics of affairs happening at work functions are quite alarming
While every person must be trusting toward their spouse, the author’s worries in his case were valid. Statistics from the Athens, Georgia, law firm Daniels & Rothman, P.C., revealed that 34% of infidelities occur during work functions.
Likewise, 28% of employees admit that they’ve actively considered their workplace as an ideal environment to pursue romance.
Further statistics from a 2024 report by Forbes revealed that 50% of employees reported flirting with their coworkers, while 40% of those respondents admitted to having cheated on their current partner with a colleague.
According to the Forbes report, 65% of people admitted that comfort has been one of the primary driving forces behind workplace romances. 38% of people also revealed that these affairs made their workday more enjoyable.
“The proximity effect” is another reason why workplace romance is prevalent. As explained by relationship psychologist Dr. Kathy Nickerson, it is part of human nature to be drawn to someone we see often, or in this story’s case, spend a significant amount of time with.
“That familiarity and comfort can quickly grow into something more intimate,” Dr. Nickerson said in an interview with SELF.
Telling a partner that something they did has bothered you should be approached with empathy
The husband repeatedly stated how his wife’s “gala date” bothered him from the get-go. He deserves props for approaching the situation with maturity, keeping in mind that it was strictly a business matter.
However, he may need to tell his wife how he felt, as openness is a hallmark of a healthy relationship. According to Barcelona-based clinical psychologist and couples therapist Patricia Maguet, such conversations must be approached with empathy.
In an article for her website, Maguet’s first piece of advice is to ask questions before immediately jumping to accusations. Ask yourself what bothered you and never rule out the possibility of a misunderstanding.
And if your partner’s actions have caused hurt, Maguet strongly advises against fighting the urge to inflict pain in return. Your primary and ultimate goal should be about reducing tension.
Most importantly, keep the conversation about what your partner did, without launching personal attacks.
“Remember that it’s about talking about what’s bothering you without hurting your partner,” Maguet said.
The husband’s response to choose to trust his wife was commendable in itself. He also had it in him not to reciprocate the behavior by going out with another woman, out of respect for her. He appears to have a good head on his shoulders.
However, he should also speak up about how it made him uncomfortable, especially if a similar situation arises in the future.
