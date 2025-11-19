Hey Pandas, Was I Too Cold Hearted? (Closed)

Guys remember when I told you about that guy I’m ”so done” with? I’m not,okay! I still like him a whole lot! So anyway, My best friend/crush was moving away to Texas. I pretended not to care, matter fact, I didn’t even talk to him the 2 days before he moved! We didn’t get to make any last memories together… I fucked up so hard! We were supposed to be best friends for life and I totally ruined it! It is 100% different without him! He was my motivation to go to school in the first place!Did I fucked up, or am I fine? Because one of my bestest friends ever is gone!AITA? I think this is not going to end well….
Ooof! I’m sorry that ur BFF has moved, and that has happened to me before, but instead i ignored them for a whole week. Have u got his contacts at least? I am so sorry that you had to do this, great sympathies. But if that what you think, then it’s what you think.
You didn’t ‘f**k up so hard’ that it can’t be fixed. You were sad that your friend isn’t going to be around, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make new memories. And they aren’t gone. I know it feels like that. When my best friend moved across the country with her wife, I felt the same way. That they were no longer going to be in my life. But she’s not gone, she’s still my best friend. We talk all the time, visit each other a couple of times a year, and once a week we watch a movie or TV show together with video chat. Is it the same? No, but we adjusted. I bet your friend is just as sad as you. Talk to them. Tell them that you were upset things were changing and that’s why you were distant. I hope it works out.
11? It feels like the end of the world at that age. It’s not. There is so much more to life. You’ll go through this a few times by the time you are 20. He’s moved and he will fade away.
