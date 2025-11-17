30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Often, when we visit familiar places repeatedly, we tend to take the same routes, passing by the same buildings and streets, and even encountering the same people. In such instances, it’s rare to experience anything that would make us stop and wonder, or cause feelings of surprise. That’s why street artists like OakOak employ their creativity to awaken us from our daily slumber and breathe new life into public spaces.

OakOak is a talented artist who creates whimsical and playful art across the streets of Paris. His unique and imaginative approach to art is a refreshing change from the mundane and ordinary and has the power to evoke joy and wonder into the lives of those who encounter it. So without further ado, we invite you to explore this artist’s imaginative works of art that are scattered around the city.

To learn more about street art in general, Bored Panda reached out to Larry Graft, the person behind Urban Artem’s blog whose goal is to bring street art into focus. Read the full interview below.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | oakoak.fr | urbanartem.com

#1

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#2

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#3

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#4

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#5

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#6

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#7

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#8

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#9

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#10

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#11

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#12

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#13

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#14

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#15

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#16

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#17

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#18

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#19

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#20

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#21

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#22

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#23

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#24

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#25

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#26

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#27

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#28

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#29

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

#30

30 Clever And Funny Interventions On The Streets Of France By Oakoak (New Pics)

Image source: oakoak

