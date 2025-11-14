Pandas, What Is Your Biggest, Darkest, Deepest Secret? (Closed)

by

I know this is tough. Make it something that is a super big secret, but you can still manage to post it here. Also, NSFW secrets are not allowed.

#1

I’m kleptomaniac, I have a big problem about stealing art supplies. The worst part is that I’m so good at it no one knows about it.

#2

It’s a secret for a reason.

#3

I’m secretly an alien plotting to invade this planet (JK I got nothing so I just wrote this XD).

#4

Um I used to hurt myself because I hated myself… also I used to steal money from my parents because I wanted to get back at them…

#5

I like meh best friend. Oop spilt that tea. Y’all know nothing. Hehehehehehehe. Bye 😅

#6

pretty sure im going insane. yay.

#7

I like a boy in my class.. if you are reading this I am the girl who always steals your books because I like books… also… I NEVER SAID THIS

#8

I sing la vien rose at 3:00 am

don’t ask me why

