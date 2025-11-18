Hey Pandas, Share Some Disadvantages Of A Dream Job (Closed)

You’re working in a dream job to everyone, but it has disadvantages, what are they?
#1
i will probably be deaf when i’m old because i was a dj.
yay!
#2
Teacher here. Kids age 13 – 16 (in Switzerland, similar to High School). Doing it since 23 years. Planning on doing 15 more years until I retire. Wouldn’t wanna do anything else.
Since it is my dream-job, there’s no going elsewhere from here. Every change would feel like a step down for me. And on the other hand: I want to keep my dream job. So I might go the extra mile sometimes to assure I stay where I am, doing some extra work, put in some extra hours. That actually might not be necessary, since we got a great team and two great principals. But still: I wanna show the best of me….
Follow Us