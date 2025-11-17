30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

No, it’s not your mind playing tricks on you or another unexpected growth spurt, dear Pandas—those products you’re buying at your local supermarket or fast food restaurant are genuinely getting smaller. Welcome to the weird world of shrinkflation, where ethics goes out the window, your purchasing power takes a nose-dive, and everyone’s grumpy about corporate decisions once they figure out what’s happening behind the scenes.
The r/shrinkflation subreddit collects some of the most egregious examples of product sizes shrinking but the prices staying the same (or, in some cases, rising). Scroll down to check out the very worst offenders that people spotted out in ‘the wild.’
Bored Panda reached out to Matt Johnson, Ph.D., a consumer psychology specialist, host of the human nature blog, and the author of ‘Branding that Means Business,’ to learn about shrinkflation. You’ll find our full interview with him, including why it’s so important for businesses to be transparent with their customers, as you scroll down below.
#1 Pret A Manger Taking Out The Main Bit
Image source: ottercorrect
#2 The Shrink Flation Of Quality Street Over The Years Is Truly Embarrassing
Image source: Flying_Dutchmen_13
#3 Apparently 15oz Is “Bigger Size, Better Value” Than 18oz
Image source: Steampunk_Dali
#4 Spotted Mid Changeover
Image source: Fred_Dibnah
#5 The Way They Switched The Millilitres And Grams Almost Tricked Me
Image source: knoidez
#6 Attraction Of Unprecedented Generosity From S7. Chicken Sandwich
Image source: reddit.com
#7 On The Right The Normal Toblerone And On The Left The New Shrinkflated Toblerone
Image source: Flying_Dutchmen_13
#8 My Allergy Pills I Still Have To Pay The Same Price
Image source: Useful_Exercise_6882
#9 Chocolate Digestives Disappeared Off The Shelves For 2 Months, Then Came Back 27% Smaller
Image source: new-username-2017
#10 Nothing Is Sacred
Image source: industrious-beaver
#11 Just Opened This Pack Of Pringles It’s Just Disappointing
Image source: doctorbiscuit12
#12 Why Shrinkflate The Package If You Can Just Put Less Product In The Same Box
Image source: Flying_Dutchmen_13
#13 Costco Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper, Sheet From 2023 vs. 2022
Image source: messupbad
#14 David’s Tea, Such A Dramatic Difference…
Image source: CorruptSoulGem
#15 Shrinkflation At Its Finest
Image source: Flying_Dutchmen_13
#16 Shiny Stickers Can’t Fool Me
Image source: Safe_Investigator_25
#17 New Cottee’s Jam!
Image source: breazy_777
#18 Added A Roll From A New Package Of Toilet Roll
Image source: Jo_Doc2505
#19 New ‘Xl Pack’ Fabric Conditioner
Image source: Accomplished-Rule-69
#20 The Fries Are Thicker Than The Burger. Burger King, Jr. Whopper
Image source: Not_on_a_log
#21 My Dad Sent Me This, He’s Very Passionate About Shrinkflation
Image source: stinkbugsaregross
#22 Life Brand Long Panty Liners Used To Be Wide Enough To Cover The Width Of Your Panty Crotch. If You Have A Period, Don’t Worry About Pink Tax Any Longer. Shrinkflation Is Doubling Down On You From The Other Side
Image source: SaintMarieRS3
#23 What $15usd Buys You At Dominos In Australia Now. This Is A “Large”
Image source: RevolutionaryTap8570
#24 Not The Oreo Filling! Damn Shrinkflation!!!
Image source: TheHomieAbides
#25 That Packaging
Image source: Sad-Hill876
#26 Oreo Changed Their Row Direction And Decreased Net Weight. Price Had Been Steadily Increasing As Well
Image source: OkIntroduction7560
#27 The Amount Of Cinnamon Toast Crunch That Comes In The Box Now
Image source: PsghettiToes
#28 Does This Count?
Image source: Salty-Address815
#29 Shrinkflation Combined With Price Bump = Absolute Greed
Image source: Zingol1
#30 Definitely No Water Added To This Ground Beef To Increase Weight /S. Not Sure If This Fits But It’s A Crappy Practice Either Way
Image source: privatehabu
