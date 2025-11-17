30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

by

No, it’s not your mind playing tricks on you or another unexpected growth spurt, dear Pandas—those products you’re buying at your local supermarket or fast food restaurant are genuinely getting smaller. Welcome to the weird world of shrinkflation, where ethics goes out the window, your purchasing power takes a nose-dive, and everyone’s grumpy about corporate decisions once they figure out what’s happening behind the scenes.

The r/shrinkflation subreddit collects some of the most egregious examples of product sizes shrinking but the prices staying the same (or, in some cases, rising). Scroll down to check out the very worst offenders that people spotted out in ‘the wild.’

Bored Panda reached out to Matt Johnson, Ph.D., a consumer psychology specialist, host of the human nature blog, and the author of ‘Branding that Means Business,’ to learn about shrinkflation. You’ll find our full interview with him, including why it’s so important for businesses to be transparent with their customers, as you scroll down below.

#1 Pret A Manger Taking Out The Main Bit

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: ottercorrect

#2 The Shrink Flation Of Quality Street Over The Years Is Truly Embarrassing

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Flying_Dutchmen_13

#3 Apparently 15oz Is “Bigger Size, Better Value” Than 18oz

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Steampunk_Dali

#4 Spotted Mid Changeover

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Fred_Dibnah

#5 The Way They Switched The Millilitres And Grams Almost Tricked Me

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: knoidez

#6 Attraction Of Unprecedented Generosity From S7. Chicken Sandwich

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#7 On The Right The Normal Toblerone And On The Left The New Shrinkflated Toblerone

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Flying_Dutchmen_13

#8 My Allergy Pills I Still Have To Pay The Same Price

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Useful_Exercise_6882

#9 Chocolate Digestives Disappeared Off The Shelves For 2 Months, Then Came Back 27% Smaller

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: new-username-2017

#10 Nothing Is Sacred

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: industrious-beaver

#11 Just Opened This Pack Of Pringles It’s Just Disappointing

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: doctorbiscuit12

#12 Why Shrinkflate The Package If You Can Just Put Less Product In The Same Box

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Flying_Dutchmen_13

#13 Costco Kirkland Signature Toilet Paper, Sheet From 2023 vs. 2022

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: messupbad

#14 David’s Tea, Such A Dramatic Difference…

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: CorruptSoulGem

#15 Shrinkflation At Its Finest

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Flying_Dutchmen_13

#16 Shiny Stickers Can’t Fool Me

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Safe_Investigator_25

#17 New Cottee’s Jam!

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: breazy_777

#18 Added A Roll From A New Package Of Toilet Roll

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Jo_Doc2505

#19 New ‘Xl Pack’ Fabric Conditioner

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Accomplished-Rule-69

#20 The Fries Are Thicker Than The Burger. Burger King, Jr. Whopper

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Not_on_a_log

#21 My Dad Sent Me This, He’s Very Passionate About Shrinkflation

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: stinkbugsaregross

#22 Life Brand Long Panty Liners Used To Be Wide Enough To Cover The Width Of Your Panty Crotch. If You Have A Period, Don’t Worry About Pink Tax Any Longer. Shrinkflation Is Doubling Down On You From The Other Side

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: SaintMarieRS3

#23 What $15usd Buys You At Dominos In Australia Now. This Is A “Large”

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: RevolutionaryTap8570

#24 Not The Oreo Filling! Damn Shrinkflation!!!

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: TheHomieAbides

#25 That Packaging

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Sad-Hill876

#26 Oreo Changed Their Row Direction And Decreased Net Weight. Price Had Been Steadily Increasing As Well

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: OkIntroduction7560

#27 The Amount Of Cinnamon Toast Crunch That Comes In The Box Now

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: PsghettiToes

#28 Does This Count?

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Salty-Address815

#29 Shrinkflation Combined With Price Bump = Absolute Greed

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: Zingol1

#30 Definitely No Water Added To This Ground Beef To Increase Weight /S. Not Sure If This Fits But It’s A Crappy Practice Either Way

30 Times Brazen Companies Shrunk Their Products For The Same Or Higher Price And People Exposed Them Online (New Pics)

Image source: privatehabu

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Absentia episode 3 - Stana Katic
Absentia Episode 3, The Emily Show, Shines as a Classic Thriller
3 min read
Feb, 14, 2018
Baby Boomer Suggests Everyone Who Wants “Free” Education Should Join The Army, Gets Shut Down By Millennial
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Cockroach Dies On This Office’s Stairwell, And The Story Gets Funnier With Every Pic
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
I Recreate Favorite Memes In Japanese Print Styles (11 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Saved by the Bell
The Best ‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Episodes
3 min read
Feb, 17, 2015
Woman Drops $4,000 For Pet-Free Family Vacation, SIL Tries To Sneak Her Dog Into Airbnb, Woman Cancels And Leaves SIL Stranded
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.