Hey Pandas, What’s The First Sign A Relationship Is Going To End?

Usually, there are signs to indicate that.
#1
Coldness, not communication, anger outbursts, unable to express emotions, silence treatment ..
#2
When they call you saying they’ll be home in 15 minutes and to be ready to go out and never show up, never call back and just leave you hanging, worried sick that they might have been in an accident or arrested so you literally start calling their work buddies, every hospital in the county as well as every jail and a day and a half later when they finally come home and they just shrug it off like, “meh, I didn’t like your attitude”… Trust me, it’s over.
#3
When you’re not excited to see them anymore. I’ve watched my sister go through this for months. The day she said “I don’t even want to go, it’s just gonna end in a fight.” I knew they were done.
If you’re dreading seeing your partner, you’re not in a good relationship. I just wish she would realize that herself. Sucks to watch someone cling to something they have outright admitted while drunk that they no longer want.
#4
less communication, less meet ups, cold attitude
#5
When the only consistent factor in the relationship is alcohol.
#6
Contempt
#7
When you’re too tired to keep putting in the effort to make things better. Be it communicating problems on your mind, being content to go the extra mile just to surprise them with a smile, when you start thinking grinning and bearing it is easier than working things out together, your relationship is on its last legs
#8
When they are inconsiderate and selfish for one. If you are this way, nobody wants that in a relationship. Also, jealousy. If you have to walk on eggshells because someone else always is jealous, it is annoying af!!! People, if you are in a relationship with a pain in the a*s like this, let them know where the door is. It is so annoying when someone is this insecure to were they become toxic like this. If you are this person, please resolve your issues before getting into a romantic relationship.
#9
When your priority changes. This is not always easy to notice, and you might just ignore the signs and sweep everything under the rug. But perhaps in the past they moved mountains to meet you, organized their weekend around going on a date with you even if you told them it’s fine you can reschedule. Yeah, when they start not having time, or rescheduling left and right, you know that your priority has changed. It’s not always noticable because it’s very possible that they’re still happy to see you and so it’s easier to not notice or ignore. But take a look at when did you spend time together in the past period. Did they prioritize spending time with you? Or did they spend time with you when they had nothing else and/or you organizer your schedule around accomodating to theirs? If the answer is the lattet then the relationship is not going to last. And don’t be fooled by the fact that they enjoy your company. People enjoy watching YouTube on their phone while they’re already looking for a newer model, the old phone they really don’t like anymore is still better than not having a phone at all. Don’t be their old phone they don’t really care about anymore. You’re worth much, much more. If you’re on the bottom of their priority list then you should put them on the bottom of yours and find the door.
#10
When the things you used to find cute about them start to bug you.
#11
When either one or both start taking and sharing more with someone else than with each other.
#12
From the outside perspective? When the partner’s criticism is met with a mixture of resignation and passive aggressiveness. You feel they had the same conversation a hundred times and there is a refusal to change, learn or even listen. I’ve seen this a few times and all of this relationships ended within the next few months.
#13
Distance
#14
Resentment. It usually starts with a lack of communication and then it gets bigger from there. Communicate
#15
When one or both partners begin checking out. They don’t share details about thier day, they are uninsterested in conversation, they don’t bother fighting because they simply do not care any more so it is not worth the effort.
#16
Coercion.
Some context: not the “Oh, it’s healthier if you sleep less hours” or the “I’m looking out for you” kind.
I mean the “I’m going to laugh at you while you’re having a panic attack because I said I’d sneak something into your food, if you loved me you’d let me” kind.
#17
Lack of communication, more arguing than usual, cold attitudes and avoidance of questions about their relationship.
#18
Resentment between the two or just on one side.
#19
Wincing when you touch skin, lying next to each other in bed.
#20
Maybe not first, but phubbing. Show some respect and open communication.
#21
Cheating.
I’ve watched a lot of my friends deal with a cheating S.O. and let me tell you that it just didn’t make sense for them to keep the cheater around. They were like those strobe lights until the non-cheater couldn’t take it anymore. Then they’d break up for good and be like “I should have just broken up with them the first time.”
If they cheat on you that should equal grounds for a permanent breakup, chocolate, movies, and support from friends.
#22
When your partner pays less and less attention at you. Starts going somewhere without telling you. And silence treating you.
#23
When the relationship becomes a mundane routine. Whoever breaks first.
#24
If you are unhappy more than 50% of the time – leave !!! You are better off being by yourself.
#25
#26
Distance starts happening
#27
The fact that it started. One way or another, it will eventually end.
#28
When you start daydreaming about ways your relationship could end and how you would deal with it.
#29
Not the first sign, but a sure sign. When he removed the heart by my name in his phone.
#30
when they start to hang out less with you and date other people
#31
When one says, “We need to have a talk”
#32
1. Silent treatment rather than discussing an issue. 2. Don’t care if they’re cross/hurt or not- checking out emotionally. 3. Thinking about / cheating/ seeing someone else. 4. Don’t reply to messages. 5. Stop making “Bids” (ways of engaging/requests for engagement). 6. In my experience, always deciding it’s easier to sleep separately. All mine died at that point.
#33
The first time she says “that’s not how my father used to do it” while watching you do home repairs.
#34
#35
When you’re falling asleep and she’s calling a cab…
In all seriousness, though, when there is no longer any sort of “give-and-take”, from my experience. If only one of you is putting in the effort, it just won’t work. Also when they stop talking to you and you find out like a month later that they’re seeing someone else and didn’t bother to actually break up with you first. That’s a good sign you two are done for.
#36
Lack of Eye Contact.
#37
When you start zeroing in on all their physical tiny imperfections… things you never noticed at all when you were in love.
#38
When there are constant “suggestions for improvement”.
When suddenly everything about you and everything you do is wrong.
When you prefer not to say anything for fear of an argument and become more and more silent.
#39
When there’s signs of contempt and more arguments over petty things, and the fun times become farther between.
#40
When his mother doesn’t like you. Run!
#41
When she makes plans to go out with another guy on Valentines day and doesn’t tell you until you surprise her with your plans for that night. Oh, and she won’t cancel the date with the other guy because that would be “rude”.
#42
They come home with wet hair, and it hasn’t beet raining. ( when people have sex, they will often have a shower after, hence the wet hair. if your wife/husband comes home like this, they are probably CHEATING)
#43
I started fantasizing about the insurance money I’d get when he wrecked another car while drunk. We divorced in 1998. Just learned he passed in 2022. Cause was not noted. I found out from probate court records. There was no obit.
#44
After the first month y’all move in, the second month y’all are engaged, the third month y’all are married. Before year one y’all are separated…. It’s like a car lease that wasn’t right for y’all, it’s disheartening because most people after that divorce they find another and the cycle repeats, relationships aren’t like cars (well kinda they are) if you want to have a lasting one than get it through your thick skull right now that not any of them are going to be perfect and all of them will require effort. “If a relationship has love, as long as one is willing to fight for the other the relationship will work. It falls apart when neither one fights.” Forgot who said this.
#45
When they agree where they will meet for the first date. (““Everything that has a beginning has an ending. Make your peace with that and all will be well.” – Jack Kornfield)
#46
I’m not sure if anyone else has said, or when you can obviously see how one sided a relationship is.
#47
When they answer any comment or question with one word and either change the subject or leave the room. A couple should be able to share their day without being made to feel like they are imposing on the other. They need to feel appreciated.
#48
when the toothbrushes go into seperate cups
#49
It starts…
#50
Criticism, whether it’s about big things or little things you do, if all your partner is doing is criticizing you, it’s over
#51
Fights.
#52
Snooping in each other’s phone. Relationships require trust and the moment Someone has lost trust and needs to check the phone… it’s the beginning of the end.
#53
When they don’t want to celebrate your birthday, or anything that you achieve; they stop being affectionate or responding to your affections for them. When you ask for their opinion on serious matters like finances or issues with family members (children, in-laws) and they either make snarky comments or outright ignore your concerns, it’s over.
#54
When you say “Hello, it’s nice to meet you, My name is …”
#55
When the relationship ends
