Miss America Cassie Donegan Finally Breaks Silence On Backlash Over Her Look After Winning

Following massive online outrage over her pageant makeup, the new Miss America 2026, Cassie Donegan, proved that beauty truly lies within.
The 27-year-old addressed the online criticism and hate she faced in a recent interview while discussing her iconic win on the night of September 7, 2025.
She represented New York in the competition and beat 52 fellow contestants from all 50 states.
“She’s stunning. I’m confused how anyone is saying anything bad at all about her,” wrote one social media user.
Cassie Donegan speaks up about the online criticism that followed her Miss America 2026 win
As images and videos of Miss America went viral online after her victory, her makeup on the big night became a point of brutal mockery by netizens.
Her dolled-up face, featuring rosy pink cheeks, long eyelashes, and glossy pink lipstick, was overshadowed by a patchy white cast around her eyes from her concealer in the photos.
Fans dragged Cassie’s makeup artist, demanding an apology over her “questionable” look, while others slammed the blonde beauty for not being “up to par to be Miss America.”
“Makeup artist needs a credential check,” wrote one user.
Addressing the online hate over her looks, Donegan revealed how she drowns out the negativity and chooses to focus “on the positivity that’s happening in the moment.”
The 27-year-old pageant winner shared how she copes with the negativity that comes with the popularity of the title
She told People, “Often you do have to just pick and choose what you allow yourself to digest. I think that’s something that’s been a really useful tool, really leaning into those who are lifting me up, loving me and holding me high, and choosing to focus on the positivity that’s happening in the moment.”
But despite being the Miss America titleholder and wearing the diamond-encrusted crown on her head, Donegan acknowledges that, as “a normal person,” she has feelings.
“I don’t want to hear people ever say anything negative, especially about my appearance. But I also respect that the internet is a public space and that people have the right to their opinion to be able to share that…”
Talking about the harsh scrutiny, the titleholder acknowledged that she will not be “everyone’s favorite all of the time.”
She was crowned by Miss America 2025 winner Abbie Stockard from Alabama.
As part of the Miss America program, Cassie received over $50,000 in scholarships, which she will use toward her undergraduate education and to pursue a master’s degree.
Revealing to the outlet what she believes to be “the most important” aspect of her role as Miss America, she shared, “I’m just going to do my best to love everyone and care about everyone.”
“At the end of the day, if even just one person has felt touched in some way or seen or loved through me as Miss America, then I’ve done my job.”
Miss America 2026 says she knows she will not be “everyone’s favorite all of the time”
Donegan’s words perfectly echoed her pageant night answer during the rapid-fire question round on stage, where she discussed “authentic self-expression.”
“I think that no one has the right to tell you what you can do with your own body. This is your vessel, and you should be able to walk around proudly in it.”
Netizens supported and praised Cassie for standing up for herself and the way she handled the backlash, calling her a “beauty inside and out.”
One user commented, “Uhh but she won now didn’t she. People have nothing else better to do than complain.”
“There’s nothing wrong with her appearance. She’s a beautiful young woman, well-spoken, and very talented. The end,” wrote another.
“She is a very beautiful young lady. These people that ‘have something to say’ are very miserable and insecure.”
Cassie previously held the Miss New York title before representing the state in one of the biggest pageants in America
As the new face of Miss America, she will serve as the official national brand ambassador for the Miss America Opportunity, spreading its ideals across the country.
In July 2025, Cassie was crowned Miss New York and went on to represent the state in Miss America.
“I could not be more honored to serve New York in this way. This state—diverse, driven, resilient—is home. I am so deeply proud to represent it and will do so with everything I have… I’m beyond lucky to call that my reality.”
The top runners-up included Miss Texas Sadie Schiermeyer, Miss Florida Paris Richardson, Miss Georgia Audrey Kittila, and Miss Alabama Emma Terry.
“It’s a shame that women are tearing down other women like this. I think she’s beautiful!”
Social media users poured in heartfelt messages in support of the crowned beauty following the backlash over her makeup
