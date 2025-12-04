Woman Appalled By BF’s Comment About Future Kids, Dumps Him After He Says He’ll Only Love Boys

Dreaming about the future with a partner is one of the best parts of a relationship. You talk about houses, marriage, and the hypothetical names of your future children. These conversations are supposed to be a fun, shared daydream.
But what happens when one comment reveals a fundamental, deal-breaking difference in values? One woman’s playful joke was met with a serious answer that ended the conversation and the relationship.
A casual conversation about the future can sometimes reveal a shocking and deal-breaking truth
While joking about future kids, a woman’s boyfriend made a deeply sexist comment
He seriously stated he would only love a son more than he loved her, but not a daughter
She immediately called it out as a deal-breaker, but he said his view was ‘normal’
After he admitted his father taught him ‘women are inferior,’ she ended the relationship
A happy couple, deep in the “planning our future together” phase, was having a casual conversation while watching a movie. The woman made a playful joke that he would love their future kids more than he loves her. Instead of a laugh, she was met with a dead-serious reply: “if it’s a boy I will, not if it’s a girl.”
The woman was, understandably, horrified. She immediately told him that his “deep-rooted resentment towards women” was a massive red flag and that she was no longer interested in having kids with him. He doubled down, calling her “rude” and insisting it’s “normal” for men to love their sons more than their daughters, a defense that only made things worse.
After the initial fight, she stood her ground. When he realized she was serious about the breakup, he tried to backtrack, claiming he was “kidding” and she was “being too sensitive.” But the truth eventually came out: his father had taught him that “women are inferior and having boys is ideal.”
For the woman, this was the final nail in the coffin. She told him she was “not willing to train a 26 y/o to see [her] worth as a woman.” In the end, she walked away, heartbroken but resolute. She realized that while he may have loved her, you can’t “love someone fully” if you don’t see them as an equal.
The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) identifies “son preference” as a harmful form of gender discrimination rooted in the belief that boys are more valuable than girls. This bias, which he admitted was passed down from his father, is not a “normal” quirk but a deeply ingrained prejudice that devalues women and sets up a potential daughter for a lifetime of feeling inferior.
His reaction to being called out is a scary example of subtle sexism. Everyday Feminism explains that a common tactic is to give a woman a hard time for her opinions or dismiss her feelings when she points out something problematic. His insistence that she was “being too sensitive” is a classic gaslighting technique designed to make her question her own valid perception of his sexism.
Ultimately, the woman’s decision to end the relationship is a powerful and healthy outcome of having crucial pre-marriage conversations. Steeped in Hope emphasizes that it is essential for couples to be on the same page about their values regarding children before making a lifelong commitment.
Instead of her breakup being an “overreaction,” it was the correct and responsible result of discovering a fundamental, non-negotiable incompatibility. She was saving herself and her potential future children from a partnership where they would never be seen as truly equal.
The internet praised her for refusing to train a 26-year-old to see her worth
