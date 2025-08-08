Gymgoer Rushed To Hospital After Common Post-Workout Mistake—Expert Shares Tips To Prevent Such Incidents

A 24-year-old man in India was rushed to intensive care and placed on a ventilator after collapsing in the shower. The cause? A simple and surprisingly common mistake made by many after exercising.
According to Dr. Aditj Dhamija, a general practitioner who treated the man, the incident occurred when the gymgoer finished an intense session and passed away in the shower.
“He hit the gym like every day,” Dr. Dhamija explained in a widely viewed Instagram video, “but when he didn’t come out of the bathroom for 30 minutes, the door had to be broken down.”
Inside, the man was found unconscious, his pulse barely detectable and in a condition the doctor described as “critical.”
Image credits: Viacheslav Yakobchuk/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
“The patient barely escaped death,” Dr. Dhamija said.
The man was rushed to the emergency room and placed on a ventilator. Doctors later determined the cause: a sudden drop in blood pressure triggered by the combination of high-intensity exercise and immediate exposure to hot water.
He made the mistake of rushing into a hot shower without allowing his body to regulate.
Image credits: Syda Productions/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
While showering after a workout is a near-universal habit, doing so with very hot water, and too soon, can be dangerous for certain individuals.
According to research, during and immediately after exercise, the body experiences a physiological state known as post-exercise hypotension (PEH), a phenomenon where blood pressure drops below pre-exercise levels.
The drop happens due to blood vessels being dilated and the heart still working to cool the body down.
Image credits: Viacheslav Yakobchuk/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
Experts warn that jumping in a hot shower at this stage can intensify that drop in blood pressure by further dilating blood vessels, increasing the risk of dizziness, fainting, or in rare cases such as this one, collapse.
“Don’t ignore light-headedness or dizziness,” Dr. Dhamija warned. “And don’t forget to hydrate properly.”
Image credits: torwaiphoto/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
It’s recommended to allow the body to cool down for at least five to ten minutes before taking a hot shower, and opting for lukewarm or cool water immediately post-workout.
That way, the body is able to stabilize its temperature, and avoid sudden shifts in blood pressure.
The ability of exercise to lower blood pressure can help those suffering from cardiovascular disease manage their condition
Image credits: Prostock-studio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
Image credits: ktvski/Instagram (Not the actual photo)
Despite the dangers exemplified by the case, post-exercise hypotension isn’t inherently harmful. In fact, it may offer critical benefits.
This is especially true for people suffering from hypertension or those at risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD).
A 2023 study from Dalhousie University in Canada noted that while much of the existing research has focused on the long-term cardiovascular benefits of regular exercise, short-term effects such as PEH are also vital.
Image credits: rh2010/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
According to the paper, hypertension affects up to 45% of the adult population and more than 60% of those over 60, making it one of the most widespread and preventable contributors to stroke, and other chronic conditions.
PEH, by naturally reducing resting blood pressure following even brief exercise sessions, has emerged as a drug-free strategy for helping to manage and prevent high blood pressure.
Image credits: Daniel/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
The study revealed that just 30 minutes of moderate exercise could result in a beneficial blood pressure drop that equals a 9% reduction in mortality from coronary heart disease, a 14% reduction in stroke mortality, and a 7% reduction in all-cause mortality.
The doctor suspects the individual was also experiencing dehydration, which increased his chances of fainting
Image credits: CasanoWa Stutio/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
“Regular daily exercise can have a stronger and longer-lasting effect on lowering blood pressure in hypertensive individuals,” the researchers wrote.
But how long and hard the person exercises also matters. Different types of exercise such as high-intensity interval training, resistance training, and sprint interval training, all influence how PEH manifests itself.
Studies comparing these methods show that resistance plus aerobic training is gentler on patients suffering from heart conditions.
Image credits: Seventyfour/Adobe Stock (Not the actual photo)
Drinking plenty of water before, during, and after a workout is also crucial. As Dr. Dhamija explains, dehydration increases the chances of a person fainting.
This happens because when the body is dehydrated, blood volume decreases, which then causes the heart to pump less effectively, thus causing a drop in blood pressure. This phenomenon is known as Vasovagal Syncope.
Even if what happened to the gymgoer is rare, simple adjustments in his routine would’ve prevented the incident.
“Fitness should make you stronger, not threaten your life,” the doctor said.
“Drink plenty of water.” Netizens took the chance to share workout tips with each other
