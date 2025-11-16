Hey Pandas, Post An Item That Cost Way Too Much But You Still Don’t Regret Buying (Closed)

by

Some things cost way more money than they are worth, but they are so cool that you decide to buy them anyway. Post those things here.

#1 Just Empty Every Pocket. Jeep. Recently Replaced The Motor In It

Hey Pandas, Post An Item That Cost Way Too Much But You Still Don’t Regret Buying (Closed)

#2 LEGO! The Cabinet Holds The Most Expensive Parts Of Our Collection But The Ghostbusters Hq In Particular Was More Than I Care To Admit… Worth It!!!!

Hey Pandas, Post An Item That Cost Way Too Much But You Still Don’t Regret Buying (Closed)

#3 My 15 Year Old Super-Puppy Jasmine. Vet Visits, Kibble/Treats, Clothes/Costumes & Spoiling Her

Hey Pandas, Post An Item That Cost Way Too Much But You Still Don’t Regret Buying (Closed)

#4 $200 For One Book…. Worth Every Damn Cent!!

Hey Pandas, Post An Item That Cost Way Too Much But You Still Don’t Regret Buying (Closed)

#5 Not Me But My Friend. It’s Foam….. It’s Cool Tho

Hey Pandas, Post An Item That Cost Way Too Much But You Still Don’t Regret Buying (Closed)

#6 This Room Divider Was $200 And Cheaply Made But I Have Been Loving It For Years

Hey Pandas, Post An Item That Cost Way Too Much But You Still Don’t Regret Buying (Closed)

#7 Lightsaber From Disneyland – More Than $300 (Not Counting The Blades). I Am Broke Now

Hey Pandas, Post An Item That Cost Way Too Much But You Still Don’t Regret Buying (Closed)

#8 These Pins On My Backpack. $50 Total

Hey Pandas, Post An Item That Cost Way Too Much But You Still Don’t Regret Buying (Closed)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
23 Hyper-Realistic Artworks Of Cats That Are Hard To Believe Aren’t Photographs By A Japanese Artist
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Game Recap: The Last Game Of Squid Game
3 min read
Jan, 30, 2023
I Did A Newborn Photo Shoot With My Baby Bunny
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Snow Falls In The Sahara For First Time In Over 37 Years
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
I Use Wildlife Photos From Photographers All Over The World To Create New Memes
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
111 Reasons Why Kids Can’t Be Left Alone With Their Dads
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.