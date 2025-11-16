Hey Pandas, Post An Item That Cost Way Too Much But You Still Don’t Regret Buying (Closed)

Some things cost way more money than they are worth, but they are so cool that you decide to buy them anyway. Post those things here.
#1 Just Empty Every Pocket. Jeep. Recently Replaced The Motor In It
#2 LEGO! The Cabinet Holds The Most Expensive Parts Of Our Collection But The Ghostbusters Hq In Particular Was More Than I Care To Admit… Worth It!!!!
#3 My 15 Year Old Super-Puppy Jasmine. Vet Visits, Kibble/Treats, Clothes/Costumes & Spoiling Her
#4 $200 For One Book…. Worth Every Damn Cent!!
#5 Not Me But My Friend. It’s Foam….. It’s Cool Tho
#6 This Room Divider Was $200 And Cheaply Made But I Have Been Loving It For Years
#7 Lightsaber From Disneyland – More Than $300 (Not Counting The Blades). I Am Broke Now
#8 These Pins On My Backpack. $50 Total
