No matter how talented a person is, breaking into the music industry isn’t an easy thing to do. Fortunately, shows like American Idol can help people get a little closer to accomplishing their dreams. This season, Hunter Girl is hoping to be the next person that the show helps to turn into a star. The 23-year-old Nashville native wowed judged with her performance during her audition. She became the first person to receive a special platinum ticket, and she could be a serious contender to win the entire season. That said, we are all going to have to keep watching to find out how things go for Hunter. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Hunter Girl.
1. Her Last Name Isn’t Actually Girl
Thanks to her stage name, there are some people out there who have been under the impression that Hunter’s last name was Girl. That, however, isn’t the case. Hunter’s full name is Hunter Wolkonowski. We weren’t able to find any information on why she decided to use the name Girl instead.
2. She Has A College Degree
Hunter was born and raised in Tennessee and she is still based there today. She attended Middle Tennessee State University where she graduated in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management where she focused on the recording industry.
3. She Started Singing At An Early Age
Hunter has been singing for as long as she can remember. According to the bio on her website, “She began performing in her grandfather’s church at age three, and started writing songs at age nine. At the age of eleven, she moved with her family to Winchester, Tennessee and started performing at her local church and competing in various singing competitions.”
4. She Has Opened For Some Big Artists
Even though Hunter is still pretty early on in her career, she has already gotten some very impressive opportunities. She has opened for some very well-known country acts including Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, and Trace Adkins. One day, however, other people will be opening for her.
5. She’s Active on TikTok
As an up-and-coming person in the music industry, it’s important for Hunter to get her name out there as much as possible. Social media has been a great way for her to do that. In addition to being active on Instagram, Hunter has also started building a following on TikTok. She only has about 1,400 followers at the moment, but that number is sure to grow during her time on American Idol.
6. She Loves Spending Time Outdoors
Hunter is truly a country girl through and through which means that she isn’t afraid to get outside and get her hands a little dirty. She loves spending time outdoors and she has lots of appreciation for the beauty of nature. Some of her favorite outdoor activities include hiking, hanging out by the water, and cycling.
7. She Has Already Released Her Own Music
Performing covers is a great way for artists to get their voices heard, but Hunter is just as good at songwriting as she is at singing. In 2018, she released a song called “We’re Not in Kansas Anymore”. It’s unclear if she is currently working on a full-length project.
8. She Has Been In Songwriting Competitions
American Idol appears to be Hunter’s first time doing a singing competition show, but it isn’t her first time putting her musical talents to the test. She has been a part of local singing and songwriting competitions and they have become a great place for her to hone her skills.
9. She Is Passionate About Helping Others
No matter how successful Hunter gets in life, she has no intention of forgetting where she came from. She has always been driven to help others and that’s something she wants to continue doing. She is especially passionate about working with veterans and she has been involved with several groups over the years.
10. She Is Thankful For All Of Her Supporters
Since making her first appearance on American Idol, things have really changed for Hunter. She is now known to people all over the country and her fan base is only going to continue to grow. She genuinely appreciates all of the people who have shown her love and support up until this point in her journey and she hopes to keep making them proud. Even if she doesn’t end up becoming the next American Idol, there’s no doubt that her time on the show will open up the doors for lots of other opportunities.