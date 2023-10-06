Hugo James Wentzel: The Grandson of Former President Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter is a politician who served as the 39th president of the United States from 1977 to 1981. As a member of the Democratic Party, he served as a Georgia state senator from 1963 to 1967 and as the 76th governor of the state from 1971 to 1975. After leaving the presidency, Carter established the Carter Center to carry out humanitarian efforts, and this earned him a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
On 7 July 1946, Carter married Rosalynn Smith. They have three sons, Jack Carter, James Carter III, and Donnel Carter; and one daughter, Amy Carter. In September 1996, Amy Carter married James Gregory Wentzel, a computer consultant.
Hugo James Wentzel’s Relationship With Jimmy Carter
Hugo James Wentzel is the son of Amy Carter and James Gregory Wentzel. He is one of Jimmy Carter’s nine grandsons. He was born on 29 July 1999. Since his birth, he has maintained a close relationship with his grandfather. Over the years, he has had many great memories with his grandfather, including a fond family trip to the Galapagos Islands when he was 13 years old.
Since 2019, Jimmy Carter has been in and out of hospital for a series of surgeries and cancer treatments. During this time, Hugo James Wentzel has remained close to his grandfather. On 18 February 2023, the Carter Center announced that Carter, approaching the age of 99, had decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family in Plains to receive hospice care instead of additional medical treatment in hospitals.
Reflecting on his relationship with his grandfather in August 2023, Hugo James Wentzel stated that Jimmy Carter had been a great influence on him growing up. He has also commented on having enjoyed a life filled with the perks of being the grandson of a President. However, he has not been able to see his grandfather much in hospice care as a result of COVID-19 regulations.
Wentzel’s Personal Life
Much of Hugo James Wentzel’s personal life has been largely kept private as a result of his parents keeping a low profile. Early in his life, his parents, Amy Carter and James Gregory Wentzel went through a divorce. His mother later got remarried to John Joseph Kelly in 2007, when he was eight years old. Hugo James has one stepbrother from his mother’s second marriage who was born in 2010.
Although his family kept a low profile while he was growing up, he was spotted several times in public at events involving his extended family. In October 2009, he was at the ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, an event that also celebrated his grandfather’s 85th birthday. He also attended a picnic event hosted by The Elders later that month with his father and his uncle in Istanbul. He currently lives in Atlanta, Georgia, and is dating, Olivia Aquilina, a co-contestant from his season on Claim to Fame.
Hugo James Wentzel’s Career
In 2023, Hugo James Wentzel appeared on the ABC reality series Claim to Fame. It is an American reality competition series in which contestants who have a famous relative move into a house together and have to figure out which celebrities the other contestants are related to while also keeping their own celebrity relationship a secret. Hugo appeared in the second season of the series. After he was eliminated from the show on 7 August 2023, he presented a speech he had prepared beforehand to honour his grandfather.
While he is known for being a reality star, Hugo James is also a powerlifter and is active on social media. Still only 24 years old, he is also considering a future career in politics. Although he has said such a career would be in the distant future, he has mentioned that his grandfather acts as an inspiration for him in considering this career path.
Hugo James Wentzel’s Education
As already stated Hugo James Wentzel’s life has been kept largely private. This makes it hard to know certain aspects of his life. However, the public has been privy to information on some of his educational pursuits. Wentzel attended The Paideia School. The is a prestigious private independent school in the Druid Hills neighborhood of Atlanta, Georgia. He is also an engineer with plans to open his own business.