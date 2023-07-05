10 Things You Didn’t Know About Angie Varona

Angie Varona is a Cuban-American model and social media influencer with millions of Instagram followers. Though she was once at the center of a handful of controversies, Varona has somewhat turned a new leaf. She has recently shifted her focus away from the drama and towards a more positive direction.
The influencer graduated from college and bagged a degree in Political Science. She also leaned on her experience to raise awareness about the negative consequences of cyberbullying. Besides that, she has appeared in numerous publications, including Contributor Magazine and Piccione Magazine. Here are a few interesting facts about her.
1. Angie Varona Is Currently Engaged To Rick Arredondo
Rick Arrendo is one of the controlling partners of American Medical Academy. The couple has been together since 2018. But it wasn’t until August 2020 that they announced their engagement. Varona’s recent success, along with Arredondo’s success as a software entrepreneur, has elevated them to a power couple status. They’ve been recognized for their collective creative output and philanthropic endeavors. This includes helping pediatric burn victims at Miami Children’s Hospital.
2. She’s A Virgo
Varona was born on September 11, 1993, which makes her a Virgo. She happens to be the first child of her parents, Juan and Maria Varona. Not much is out there about her childhood and upbringing. But one thing is for sure, she attended St. John A. Ferguson Senior High School.
3. Angie Varona Enjoys Singing
She may not have any professional training or even do it for a living, but word on the street is that Varona has some pipes on her. For the most part, she sings as a hobby but shares it with her fans anyway. She’s made a few covers of her favorite songs, and they’re available online.
4. She Initially Gained Fame When Sexual Images Of Her Were Posted Online
There’s more than one way to become a public figure. Needless to say, Angie Varona’s path was quite bumpy. Her name is undoubtedly familiar to most people because of the uproar that erupted after hackers leaked indecent images of her. Making it more controversial was the fact that she was only 14 years old at the time.
Her intimate photographs were shared on social media and porn sites. They immediately went viral, catapulting her into the public eye. Thankfully, this did not only garner negative attention as it sparked a substantial debate about internet privacy and security. People also started speaking out about victim blaming and cyberbullying.
5. Angie Varona Went To Court To Reclaim Ownership Of Her Photographs
After the dreadful event, Varona sued the parties responsible for the leak. She sought a court injunction against various websites and social media accounts displaying her hacked photos. She went out of her way to demand that her right to privacy and ownership of her photographs be restored. A permanent injunction was also issued by the court, barring any more of her pictures from being shared online.
6. She Rose To Prominence As An Influencer
The unfortunate incident with her leaked pictures did not keep Angie Varona down. She has since become one of the most influential figures on social media. To that effect, she currently boasts of over 5 million followers. She is well-known for her distinct sense of style and her ability to engage with her fans.
7. The Influencer Has Appeared In Several Magazines
Another area she’s currently winning in, Varona has appeared in numerous renowned magazines. She’s been featured in Seventeen, Playboy, Supermodel magazine, and Maxim, among other publications. Her images have gone viral, and she has been dubbed a “social media pioneer”. This time around, she’s on the receiving end of lots of positive attention.
8. She Also Designs Her Fashion Line
She’s not just a model, but Varona has proven herself quite the entertainer as well. She has established herself as a fashion entrepreneur with the debut of her clothing line, Angie Varona Clothing. The influencer currently sells a variety of products, ranging from tees to sweatsuits. Every single piece comes in her distinct and modern look.
9. Angie Varona Has Been In Numerous Music Videos And Video Games
She has appeared in music videos for Latin singers, including J Balvin, Prince Royce, and Lusa Sonza. Varona’s image has also been used in video games such as FIFA 21, FIFA 20, Rocket League, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and many others. It’s clear that her versatility has reinforced her media profile.
10. MTV Honored Her With The 2020 Social Star Award
This award celebrates Varona’s enormous effect on social media platforms globally. It’s all thanks to her explosive personality and ever-growing body of work. She’s presently a role model for millions of people of all ages. The influencer uses her platform to tear down barriers and reinvent gender roles.