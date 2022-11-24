Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II Shows That Activision Can Still Make Great Games

Call of Duty Modern Warfare II has finally arrived, and players have now had plenty of time to jump into the campaign and multiplayer, as well as the newly released Call of Duty Warzone 2.0. Over the 20 years that the series has been developed, it has gone through its share of ups and downs, with a particularly stale period happening in the early to mid-2010s with the release of titles such as Advanced Warfare and Infinite Warfare. Thankfully, those days seem long behind Activision now as the Call of Duty series is once against thriving, and Modern Warfare II proves that the studio still has what it takes to produce excellent Call of Duty games.
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II Is One Of The Best Entries In Years
The Call of Duty franchise was rebooted in 2019 with Infinity Ward’s Modern Warfare and has since been followed by Black Ops Cold War, Vanguard, and now Modern Warfare II. When it comes to the reboot era, Modern Warfare II is arguably the best of the bunch and also one of the best entries to be released through its 20-year history.
With the next generation consoles being released back in 2020, we have been in a transitional period as most games are still released on the last-generation hardware. While this is still the case with Modern Warfare II, it is clear that the older hardware is about to be phased out completely. Graphically, Modern Warfare II is the best that the series has ever looked, and it is a great showcase of what next-gen gaming will look like in the coming years.
The campaign is one of the strongest that we’ve ever seen in the series, with players traveling across various parts of the world, including Europe, Mexico, the United States, and the Middle East, in some of the most fun missions in Call of Duty history. It does derail towards the end with a swerve that made me go, “Ok, is this the direction we’re heading in then?” but it did claw its way back to a very satisfying conclusion, so I can forgive the mid-campaign blunder.
When it comes to multiplayer, Modern Warfare II does everything right. The gameplay is solid, with a large variety of modes that feature both regular players and AI depending on the mode, which allows for some larger game modes to be enjoyed. The balancing is a bit off at times, but this will be ironed out as future updates are released. At the time of writing, Season 1 has just been released along with a new Battle Pass to keep players engaged, and you can expect a lot of new content to be released between now and the next entry in the series.
Warzone 2.0 Improves Upon The Previous Game In Every Way
Warzone 2.0 has completely replaced the previous game, with the servers shutting off upon its release, but it isn’t a bad thing as it has improved upon the previous entry in every way. The new map is fantastic and offers a variety of different terrains and locations to keep it fresh and also help players find a landing spot that they prefer. One of the best features of Warzone 2.0 is proximity chat, which allows players and enemies to talk to each other when they are nearby. If you’ve been browsing gaming TikTok videos or other short-form platforms, you have likely seen some funny clips from proximity chat. This will likely be a way for creators to generate viral content for Warzone 2.0 for the foreseeable future, and I am all for it.
The Future Of Call Of Duty
With Call of Duty being a 20-year-old franchise at this point, it is understandable that the series has seen its share of ups and downs. But the series is definitely on an up right now, with most of the games being fantastic since Call of Duty was rebooted in 2019. Modern Warfare II has finally pushed the series into the next generation. Graphically, the future titles should only continue to go from strength to strength as the PS4 and Xbox One are left behind and the developers unlock the power of the latest GPUs and the PS5 and Xbox Series X.
Once the deal between Activision and Microsoft is completed, it will be interesting to see what direction the series heads in. Still, it seems unlikely that the games will be kept off Sony’s platforms, meaning it should only be a good thing that a company such as Microsoft will be steering the ship going forward.