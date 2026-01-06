“6 Fingers”: Fans Spot Odd Detail In Hugh Jackman And Sutton Foster PDA Beach Photos

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster escaped the snowy winter of New York City, enjoying a romantic New Year’s getaway in tropical Costa Rica.
The 57-year-old actor was seen vacationing with his 50-year-old girlfriend during a PDA-filled beach outing on Saturday, January 3.
However, eagle-eyed netizens were quick to notice an odd detail in the couple’s beach images, sparking rumors of “staged” photographs and even AI accusations.
Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster were photographed enjoying a PDA-filled beach vacation in Costa Rica during their New Year’s getaway
Image credits: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
The couple reportedly flew to the tropical destination shortly after celebrating an early Christmas in the Big Apple, ringing in the New Year together.
In photos believed to have been taken by paparazzi, Sutton Foster was seen wearing a navy blue bikini paired with a matching swim skirt, with her hair tied up in a bun.
Meanwhile, Hugh Jackman sported Okanui’s classic black-and-white tropical floral swim trunks, keeping his chest bare.
Image credits: XNY/Star Max/GC Images
In several images, the lovebirds were seen with their arms wrapped around each other as they enjoyed the ocean waves while standing in the water.
In one image, the Tony Award winner was photographed gazing toward what appeared to be the setting sun, with both hands placed on Foster’s back and waist.
Foster, meanwhile, firmly held onto her man’s neck with her eyes closed.
Image credits: thehughjackman
In other photos, the pair were seen smiling widely while holding hands as they walked deeper into the water.
In some images, the X-Men star was photographed standing behind a cheerful Sutton, firmly grabbing her waist as they both looked out at the incoming waves.
The Tony Award winner was seen engaging in several PDA-filled moments with his girlfriend, which some fans accused of being “staged” or even “AI-generated”
Image credits: BACKGRID
However, social media users were not convinced of the genuineness of the images, with many accusing the couple of “calling” the paparazzi themselves.
“I find it amusing that the man continually calls BackGrid to snap his PDA’s with women. Even more amusing that he left his wife for another woman… You’re not that macho or hot anyway,” one netizen bluntly wrote.
Others claimed that upon closer inspection of one image, Hugh’s hand resting on the Younger star’s waist appeared to have six fingers.
Image credits: quem
One suspicious user commented, “Since when did Hugh have six fingers on one hand?????”
Others agreed, suggesting the image may have been altered using AI.
“AI isn’t perfect!!” one user wrote, while another praised the original observation, adding, “Good catch!”
The couple’s photos also sparked a wave of comparisons with Jackman’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, with many noting the similarities between the two beach settings
Image credits: JLauren92575
“AI unless Hugh has six fingers on one hand.”
However, one person refuted the six-finger claims, writing, “Guys….its not a 6th finger. If you zoom in, it’s her skin.”
The images also triggered backlash online as sleuths pointed out that several poses in Hugh and Sutton’s PDA-filled vacation pics closely resembled those from Jackman and his ex Deborra-Lee Furness’ past beach outings.
The comparisons were particularly fueled by photos from the divorced couple’s’ 20th wedding anniversary trip to St. Barths in April 2016.
Image credits: LateNightSeth
In those images, the two were seen holding hands while running through the water and embracing as they swam together.
Reacting to the similarities, one person commented, “So, I know this is negative, but there were similar pics with Deborra two minutes ago.”
Another added, “I remember photos just like this with his wife… Lost respect for him when he traded in his wife for a new one.”
Image credits: themusicmanonbroadway4001
Hugh and Sutton’s New Year’s getaway came shortly after they celebrated an early Christmas at The Carlyle hotel in Manhattan, days ahead of the actual holiday.
Foster later shared photos of the pair attending a holiday party there.
Reportedly, Jackman spent Christmas Day in his native Australia with his children, Oscar and Ava.
According to multiple reports and insiders, Hugh and Sutton allegedly began their relationship while both were still married to their now ex-partners
Image credits: hughhappens
Prior to dating Foster, Jackman was married to Deborra for 27 years, and the former couple share two children. Foster, meanwhile, was married to her second husband, Ted Griffin.
After finalizing their respective divorces in 2025, the duo made their official red carpet debut as a couple in October 2025 while attending the AFI Fest premiere of Jackman’s film Song Sung Blue at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.
Image credits: themusicmanonbroadway4001
A source close to Foster told People magazine at the time, “They’re in love and were genuinely excited to walk the carpet together.”
“The drama is behind them now, and they’ve built a strong foundation of trust,” the source added. “Both are feeling giddy and happy and are excited to share their future together.”
The drama referenced by the insider appeared to allude to cheating allegations aimed at both Jackman and Foster, claims that were seemingly hinted at by Jackman’s ex-wife in a statement to the Daily Mail in late May 2025.
She told the outlet, “My heart and compassion goes out to everyone who has traversed the traumatic journey of betrayal. [It] was a profound wound that cuts deep… The breakdown of an almost three-decade marriage… It can hurt…”
“New headline… ‘Two cheaters cheating in Costa Rica,”’ one furious social media user reacted
