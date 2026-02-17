I Spent Over Five Years Perfecting My “Dome Technique” To Turn Tiny Forest Fragments Into Optical Art

by

Hi Bored Panda! My name is Oleksandra, and I’m a botanical artist from Ukraine. For the past 5.5 years, I’ve been obsessed with a single goal: making the invisible visible.

Most people step over moss, lichens, and tiny forest fungi without a second thought. But I saw a whole universe in them. I wanted to capture that magic, but traditional resin casting always felt too ‘flat’ for me.

That’s why I spent years developing what I call my ‘Dome Technique.’ Instead of just encasing a plant, I create high-clarity optical lenses that magnify these fragile specimens. It transforms a tiny piece of lichen into a monumental, hyper-realistic micro-world. I like to think of them as botanical time capsules

More info: Etsy

#1

#2

It acts as a magnifying glass, revealing textures that the naked eye usually misses.

#3

This is Xanthoria parietina, a common lichen that looks like golden sea coral when viewed through an optical lens.

#4

I spent years perfecting the curvature to ensure there is zero distortion, only a deep 3D immersion into the mossy landscape.

#5

I also love to play with color. These flowers were originally white, but I dyed them using professional floral pigments before the drying and process began.

#6

The result is a vibrant, eternal spring encapsulated in a dome. My ‘Innovative Resin Dome’ technique ensures that these colors stay bright and protected for years.

#7

These flowers were originally white. I hand-dyed them using specialized floral pigments to create this vibrant, ethereal violet glow before preserving them forever

#8

A complete forest microcosm under a single dome. These blooms were also naturally white, but I’ve tinted them to create this specific, dreamlike aesthetic. It’s like holding a tiny, eternal forest in your hand.

