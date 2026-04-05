House of the Dragon Season 3: Every New Cast Member Joining the HBO Series

House of the Dragon season 3 is already shaping up to be one of HBO’s most talked-about returns in 2026, and casting news has only fueled the excitement. As the Targaryen Civil War expands beyond the familiar halls of King’s Landing, new characters are stepping into the spotlight. These additions aren’t just background figures; they arrive with legacies, loyalties, and motivations that could reshape the balance of power.
For longtime fans of Westeros, fresh faces often signal major turns in the story. House of the Dragon season 3 brings in a carefully selected group of actors, each portraying characters drawn directly from George R.R. Martin’s source material. Their arrival suggests that the series is widening its focus, pulling in regions and families that have so far remained on the edges of the conflict. With every new casting announcement, the scale of the story grows larger. Here’s a closer look at every confirmed new cast member joining the HBO series.
James Norton as Ormund Hightower
James Norton’s arrival in House of the Dragon Season 3 is one of the season’s most significant cast additions. The British actor is known for his work in series like Happy Valley and Grantchester, stepping into the role of Ormund Hightower. His character was referenced in earlier seasons of the show but not yet seen on screen.
In the books, Ormund is an influential member of House Hightower and Otto Hightower’s (Rhys Ifans) nephew, making him deeply entangled in the political web of Westerosi nobility. Norton’s Ormund presence in the story is expected to bring fresh political intrigue as alliances shift and old rivalries flare. His leadership role in the campaign that drives toward King’s Landing positions him at the center of the Greens’ strategy in the Dance of the Dragons.
Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin
House of the Dragon season 3 introduces Tommy Flanagan as Ser Roderick Dustin. His character is also known as “Roddy the Ruin.” Ser Roderick Dustin is the Lord of Barrowton in the northern Riverlands. He’s a seasoned knight accustomed to harsh terrain and harder choices. His presence in the story signals further expansion into the alliances and conflicts beyond King’s Landing, bringing an important northern perspective to the broader war. As a Northman, his allegiance in House of the Dragon season 3 is to House Black.
The Scottish veteran actor has a career spanning over three decades. His most memorable roles include Braveheart, Sons of Anarchy, All About the Benjamins, Gladiator, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. Flanagan’s knack for gritty, grounded performances makes him a compelling addition to the show, one fans expect will add considerable weight to the narrative.
Dan Fogler as Ser Torrhen Manderly
Joining Flanagan is American actor Dan Fogler, who portrays Ser Torrhen Manderly. His character is another knight drawn into the violent tides of the Targaryen civil war. Ser Torrhen hails from House Manderly, a northern house reputed for its loyalty and martial strength. Judging from the novel, his true allegiance is also to House Black. Dan Fogler is known for his versatile screen work, from the Fantastic Beasts film series to dramatic roles in television. Fogler’s casting hints at a character who could serve as both a fierce warrior and a key player in important battles yet to come.
Tom Cullen as Ser Luthor Largent
Welsh actor and director Tom Cullen is stepping into House of the Dragon season 3 as Ser Luthor Largent. His character is also a knight whose loyalties and actions will undoubtedly ripple through the unfolding war. Ser Luthor is a respected figure, historically associated with the City Watch of King’s Landing and often seen as a man of sharp instincts and steady resolve.
With his role positioned amid political tension and street-level action, Largent’s inclusion points to exciting developments in the capital’s internal landscape as faction lines continue to blur. Tom Cullen brings experience from acclaimed projects like Downton Abbey and The Gold, and his transition to a Westerosi knight suggests a character with both grit and sophistication.
Joplin Sibtain as Jon Roxton
Another confirmed new addition is British actor Joplin Sibtain. He joins the House of the Dragon cast as Ser “Bold” Jon Roxton. Ser Jon is nicknamed “Bold” because it captures his reputation for bravery and decisive action in battle. As head of House Roxton, Roxton is more than a knight; he’s a nobleman with his own stakes in the sprawling conflict.
Joplin Sibtain’s addition signals that Season 3 will further explore the many noble houses whose fates are tied to the Targaryen royals. This potentially reveals new dimensions of loyalty and ambition that fans have yet to see on screen. Joplin Sibtain might not yet be a household name, but he’s known for his roles in Andor and Safe TV series.
Barry Sloane as Ser Adrian Redfort
Rounding out the confirmed new cast members is English actor Barry Sloane, who portrays Ser Adrian Redfort. From the novels, Ser Redfort is a knight originally sworn to Rhaenyra Targaryen’s service, which situates him deep within the factional struggle between the Blacks and Greens. As Redfort navigates the treacherous world of Westerosi politics, viewers can expect his loyalty and tactical ability to be tested amid escalating warfare. With strong television credits including Revenge and The Sandman under his belt, Sloane is poised to bring intensity and nuance to the role.
Annie Shapero as Alysanne Blackwood
Australian actress Annie Shapero has also been confirmed to be part of the House of the Dragon season cast as Alysanne “Black Aly” Blackwood. Her character is a formidable warrior and the wife of Lord Cregan Stark (Tom Taylor). Black Aly’s fiery spirit and martial prowess make her a standout character in Fire & Blood, where she fights for Rhaenyra’s cause before her storyline intersects with House Stark through marriage. Although her career is only a decade long, Annie Shapero has starred in several projects across film and television. However, her role in House of the Dragon season 3 would be her biggest project to date.
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