35 Horrible Food Pics That Look Anything But Appetizing

Food has the power to make us feel many things. The scent of fresh chocolate chip cookies baking in the oven might remind you of childhood, and the ooey gooey taste of warm cookies might transport you to your happy place. A delicious Thanksgiving meal surrounded by loved ones might be pure comfort for your soul and stomach. But along with all of the wonderful things food can do for us, it also has the power to upset us.
Below, we’ve gathered some of the most disgusting and disgraceful photos from the Bad Food [Pics] subreddit. We’ll warn you right now, pandas: don’t look at this list if you’re eating. But if you’re in the mood to lose your appetite, go right ahead. Keep reading to also find a conversation with the group’s creator, and enjoy feasting your eyes on these amusing atrocities!
#1 Made My Wife A Derpy Dragon With Her Bday Waffles, Derp!
Image source: HauntingMouse
#2 Eel Head Dumplings
Image source: Old-Blighty
#3 I Wanted Seafood Pasta
Image source: Jazzy_Junebug
#4 My Friends Dad Decided To Marinate The Turkey In Red Wine… I’m Speechless
Image source: celestrialcelery
#5 Chocolate Bagel With Peanut Butter
Image source: SaltedEg
#6 Tinned Cheeseburger
Image source: Old-Blighty
#7 Roasted Meat Abscess
Image source: Old-Blighty
#8 Cockroach Bread
Image source: Gewreck
#9 Found This Cool Bowl! But Why Is My Cereal So Spicy
Image source: zxepxv
#10 I Won’t Be Attending The Potluck Next Year
Image source: KeishDaddy
#11 My School’s Gourmet Sushi Cone
Image source: Swearinglikeasailor
#12 “Minnesota Sushi” – Ham, Mayonnaise And Pickle. Found On Facebook. Yuck
Image source: Jameskeenan718
#13 Spaguetti With Turd?! Yum!
Image source: bvibviana
#14 Peanut Butter And Jelly Deviled Eggs For Valentines Day
Image source: BodaciousDani
#15 I Don’t Even Know What This Is Meant To Be So I Thought It Deserved A Place Here
Image source: bumblebeej10
#16 Microwave Steak
Image source: ACherry1234
#17 I Believe This Belongs Here
Image source: cakeboy6969
#18 Want A Spookie?
Image source: gabezgamingYT
#19 My Moms “Special” Veggie Infused Water
Image source: Imamuffinz
#20 I’m Pregnant And Having An Awful Day, So Unwinding With A Cream Cheese And Wotsit Wrap
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Pea And Corn Pizza
Image source: Old-Blighty
#22 Sunday Casserole
Image source: temari42
#23 Ceviche? Cold Soupy Mashed Potatoes, Yams, Onions, Lettuce, Raw Fish. Tastes Like Lemon Juice. Paid Money For This
Image source: shamski82
#24 Cheesy Pasta
Image source: Old-Blighty
#25 Pineapple Pizza
Image source: loftusc
#26 Found This In The Wild On Facebook
Image source: francaisetanglais
#27 4 Am Drunken Dinner. Kraft Single Stuffed Hot Dog, Boxed Au Gratin Potatoes With Preshredded Cheese. I Actually Burnt My Hand Pretty Bad Making This
Image source: BonzoMarx
#28 Hot Cheetos And Beef?
Image source: thatboringasian
#29 Lemonade Beef
Image source: Classic-Argument
#30 Sad Nachos
Image source: UltimatelyKismet
#31 I Made An Attempt
Image source: wednesdaytuesdaythur
#32 Spent $50 On Cookie Decorating Tools And Ingredients After Watching A Lot Of Food Network Competitions. Lost Interest 5 Minutes Into Baking
Image source: JaBeBr
#33 I Tried To Make A Smoothie, I Swear Its Not Meat
Image source: plipplop125
#34 Ah Yes
Image source: Spermmaid
#35 Freedom Curds
Image source: ShadowsGirl9
