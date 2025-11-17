35 Horrible Food Pics That Look Anything But Appetizing

by

Food has the power to make us feel many things. The scent of fresh chocolate chip cookies baking in the oven might remind you of childhood, and the ooey gooey taste of warm cookies might transport you to your happy place. A delicious Thanksgiving meal surrounded by loved ones might be pure comfort for your soul and stomach. But along with all of the wonderful things food can do for us, it also has the power to upset us.

Below, we’ve gathered some of the most disgusting and disgraceful photos from the Bad Food [Pics] subreddit. We’ll warn you right now, pandas: don’t look at this list if you’re eating. But if you’re in the mood to lose your appetite, go right ahead. Keep reading to also find a conversation with the group’s creator, and enjoy feasting your eyes on these amusing atrocities!

#1 Made My Wife A Derpy Dragon With Her Bday Waffles, Derp!

Image source: HauntingMouse

#2 Eel Head Dumplings

Image source: Old-Blighty

#3 I Wanted Seafood Pasta

Image source: Jazzy_Junebug

#4 My Friends Dad Decided To Marinate The Turkey In Red Wine… I’m Speechless

Image source: celestrialcelery

#5 Chocolate Bagel With Peanut Butter

Image source: SaltedEg

#6 Tinned Cheeseburger

Image source: Old-Blighty

#7 Roasted Meat Abscess

Image source: Old-Blighty

#8 Cockroach Bread

Image source: Gewreck

#9 Found This Cool Bowl! But Why Is My Cereal So Spicy

Image source: zxepxv

#10 I Won’t Be Attending The Potluck Next Year

Image source: KeishDaddy

#11 My School’s Gourmet Sushi Cone

Image source: Swearinglikeasailor

#12 “Minnesota Sushi” – Ham, Mayonnaise And Pickle. Found On Facebook. Yuck

Image source: Jameskeenan718

#13 Spaguetti With Turd?! Yum!

Image source: bvibviana

#14 Peanut Butter And Jelly Deviled Eggs For Valentines Day

Image source: BodaciousDani

#15 I Don’t Even Know What This Is Meant To Be So I Thought It Deserved A Place Here

Image source: bumblebeej10

#16 Microwave Steak

Image source: ACherry1234

#17 I Believe This Belongs Here

Image source: cakeboy6969

#18 Want A Spookie?

Image source: gabezgamingYT

#19 My Moms “Special” Veggie Infused Water

Image source: Imamuffinz

#20 I’m Pregnant And Having An Awful Day, So Unwinding With A Cream Cheese And Wotsit Wrap

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Pea And Corn Pizza

Image source: Old-Blighty

#22 Sunday Casserole

Image source: temari42

#23 Ceviche? Cold Soupy Mashed Potatoes, Yams, Onions, Lettuce, Raw Fish. Tastes Like Lemon Juice. Paid Money For This

Image source: shamski82

#24 Cheesy Pasta

Image source: Old-Blighty

#25 Pineapple Pizza

Image source: loftusc

#26 Found This In The Wild On Facebook

Image source: francaisetanglais

#27 4 Am Drunken Dinner. Kraft Single Stuffed Hot Dog, Boxed Au Gratin Potatoes With Preshredded Cheese. I Actually Burnt My Hand Pretty Bad Making This

Image source: BonzoMarx

#28 Hot Cheetos And Beef?

Image source: thatboringasian

#29 Lemonade Beef

Image source: Classic-Argument

#30 Sad Nachos

Image source: UltimatelyKismet

#31 I Made An Attempt

Image source: wednesdaytuesdaythur

#32 Spent $50 On Cookie Decorating Tools And Ingredients After Watching A Lot Of Food Network Competitions. Lost Interest 5 Minutes Into Baking

Image source: JaBeBr

#33 I Tried To Make A Smoothie, I Swear Its Not Meat

Image source: plipplop125

#34 Ah Yes

Image source: Spermmaid

#35 Freedom Curds

Image source: ShadowsGirl9

Patrick Penrose
