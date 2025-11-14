50 Social Media Posts That Are Comedy Gold

Comedy is the lifeblood of being a human being. Imagine how dull and dreary life would be if you couldn’t laugh like a fourth-grader and found no humorous silver linings anywhere. Luckily for us, the internet is here to save the day by surprising us into smiling and chuckling even when we don’t feel like it.

There are so many social media posts out there that are so bad, they’re actually brilliant (whether unintentionally or very much on purpose). And they find their way to the r/comedyheaven subreddit. We’ve collected some of their best posts for you to enjoy. Upvote the ones that made your day a tiny bit better as you scroll down and be sure to follow ‘Comedy Heaven’ if you had fun.

London-based comedy writer and musical comedian Ariane Sherine gave Bored Panda some insights into comedy that’s so-bad-it’s-good and how subjective it can be. Read on for her insights, dear Pandas!

#1 Polite

Image source: reddit.com

#2 Doggo

Image source: reddit.com

#3 Peepee Poopoo

Image source: reddit.com

#4 This One Should Go All The Up

Image source: reddit.com

#5 Great Power

Image source: pakalupapitow

#6 Lesayna

Image source: reddit.com

#7 Jim Has Returned

Image source: reddit.com

#8 Fine Nothing

Image source: reddit.com

#9 No It Doesn’t

Image source: reddit.com

#10 Fuk Yu

Image source: reddit.com

#11 Asian Obama

Image source: reddit.com

#12 Residents Of London

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Woof

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Bro How?

Image source: reddit.com

#15 Username Check Out

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Have Fun Getting Hack

Image source: reddit.com

#17 Death

Image source: reddit.com

#18 Fish Tape

Image source: reddit.com

#19 Hello Granddaughter

Image source: reddit.com

#20 Vegan

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Sebaban Gay

Image source: reddit.com

#22 3rd Gender

Image source: reddit.com

#23 Chevrolegs

Image source: reddit.com

#24 Yeet

Image source: reddit.com

#25 No

Image source: reddit.com

#26 Mercedes Car

Image source: reddit.com

#27 Noodles

Image source: reddit.com

#28 So Talented

Image source: reddit.com

#29 Because He Is A Dumbass

Image source: reddit.com

#30 C

Image source: reddit.com

#31 Easily

Image source: reddit.com

#32 Ok

Image source: reddit.com

#33 It’s Real!

Image source: reddit.com

#34 Black Baby

Image source: reddit.com

#35 Butt

Image source: reddit.com

#36 Glub Glub

Image source: reddit.com

#37 Tape

Image source: reddit.com

#38 One Star Review

Image source: reddit.com

#39 Shellshock

Image source: reddit.com

#40 How Did She Do It

Image source: reddit.com

#41 Turkey Lovato

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Oh No

Image source: reddit.com

#43 Failed

Image source: reddit.com

#44 Nasa Secret Assassin Base

Image source: reddit.com

#45 Yum

Image source: reddit.com

#46 Skweezy Is A Goldmine

Image source: reddit.com

#47 Throat Goat

Image source: reddit.com

#48 Buttfeed Shut Hell Up

Image source: reddit.com

#49 Lasanyar

Image source: reddit.com

#50 Poor Melvin

Image source: reddit.com

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
