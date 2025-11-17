50 “Oddly Terrifying” Pictures That May Leave Your Bowels Dropping In Fear (New Pics)

While there’s still a good chunk of the year left before we get to spook each other during Halloween or until another internet sensation like Skinamarink provokes a two-week-long bout of insomnia, the internet is not short of supply when it comes to oddly terrifying material.
If you’re one of those daredevils who takes great pleasure in horror films and reading creepypastas (alone in your apartment!), then you’ll be right at home in the Oddly Terrifying community. From mysterious fingerprints on one’s ceiling to creepy, abandoned churches in the middle of nowhere, this is pure nightmare fodder that will surely give you the heebie-jeebies. And in case someone asks, you’ll find us under a well-lit blanket coloring our mandalas, trying to return to our happy place. Hopefully, there’s no creepy forests on the way back.
#1 Astronaut Bruce Mccandless II Floats Completely Untethered, Away From The Safety Of The Space Shuttle, With Nothing But His Manned Maneuvering Unit Keeping Him Alive. The First Person In History To Do So
Image source: rosseepoo
#2 A Month Ago I Became Friends With A Crow. Today He Brought Me The Skull Of Another Crow
Image source: the_shitpost_machine
#3 I Don’t Know About You, But This Feels Weird
Image source: thiccmlgnoscope
#4 This Ad From 1996 Was Prophetic
Image source: ahivarn
#5 Hi There
Image source: GoldenChinchilla
#6 Chicago Metra Up-N Track, Carries 34,000 Passengers On 70 Trains Across This Bridge Every Day
Image source: split6661
#7 Civilians Taking Care Of Zoo Animals In Their Own Homes During WWII
Image source: mayzzang11
#8 When A Kangaroo Feels Threatened, It’ll Submerge Itself Chest Deep In Body Of Water To Lure In The Threat, Then It Will Ferociously Drown It By Holding Its Head Underwater And Biting It Until They’re No Longer Putting Up A Fight
Image source: TheLikeGuys3
#9 The “Snow” In The Wizard Of Oz Movie Was 100% Pure Asbestos
Image source: Vavrin33
#10 A Woman’s Glove From 1850’s In London, Used For Self-Defence
Image source: JLaws23
#11 My Friend Is A Bus Driver In Portland, Or And Sent Me This
Image source: colereadsreddit
#12 A Friend’s Printer Broke, Here’s The Result Of Him Printing Off A Picture Of Nicolas Cage
Image source: Nintendophile79
#13 The Human Eye
Image source: gtasean
#14 Thought I Heard A Noise Coming From Outside My Window A Few Nights Ago But Brushed It Off. Noticed This This Morning
Image source: StrangeElk
#15 An Octopus With 32 Tentacles Found Off The Coasts Of South Korea
Image source: GoldenChinchilla
#16 A Crocodile In Australia Was Caught That Kept Eating Cattle
Image source: LucidCunning
#17 A Rickety Old Foot Bridge Leading Into The Misty Distance
Image source: Dr_Zol_Epstein_III
#18 Just Imagine What They’d Do To You
Image source: LightsOn-NobodyHome5
#19 Climber’s Shelter At The Middle Of A Cliff
Image source: musicman5013
#20 Microscopic Image Of A Tape Worms Head
Image source: Special_Friendship20
#21 Signature Evolution In Alzheimer’s Disease
Image source: themnd
#22 This Foot Two Days After A Rattlesnake Bite
Image source: ajskillz
#23 And Those Are Just The Ones The Tape Caught
Image source: nightshot17410
#24 What Rat They See That They Had To Make These?
Image source: Remarkable_Weird6861
#25 This Post Box
Image source: DiligentOrdinary797
#26 Manute Bol, Tallest Ever Nba Player (7’7″), Swimming
Image source: ericthesmug
#27 Weird “Are You Dreaming” Sign Found In Psychologist Waiting Room
Image source: BlueSparksFly
#28 The Italian Fascist Party’s Headquarters (1934)
Image source: GoOsEy_gOoSe_1
#29 A Drained Swamp. Really Pretty But Kinda Creepy
Image source: incubiitch
#30 Kidney Stone Surface As Seen In An Electron Microscope
Image source: just_minutes_ago
#31 Fortune Cookie
Image source: beepboop-009
#32 Graffiti Artists Tagging A Bridge In Mexico
Image source: rockhavenrick
#33 Basalmic Vinegar Is Not An Appropriate Substitute For Poached Eggs If You’re Out Of White Vinegar
Image source: LucidCunning
#34 My Walk Home
Image source: Professional-Put7725
#35 TV Turned Itself On At 3am To ‘Update’. This Was The Loading Screen
Image source: flex_capacity
#36 Archaeologists Discovered The Claws Of A Moa, A Bird That Went Extinct 700 – 800 Years Ago
Image source: adamlm
#37 While Filming The Exorcist, Linda Blair Was Rigged To A Mechanical Bed That Shook Her So Violently She Fractured Her Spine. The Shot Was Used In The Final Film, And Her Screams Of Pain Were Real
Image source: silvercatbob
#38 Apoica Wasp Nest
Image source: GoldenChinchilla
#39 Bodies Are Probably Infected. That’s My Guess
Image source: Used-fridge
#40 This Dark Obelisk In The Desert
Image source: PossibilityPowerful
#41 Staying At My Grandmother’s House For A Bit, Opened Up The Toilet And Was Greeted By This
Image source: outragusreee
#42 Nope It’s Not A Skull It’s A Fly Infected By Cordyceps Fungus
Image source: tausif-sahat
#43 Someone Anonymously Sent This To My Neighbor
Image source: One_Lack6241
#44 The Skull Of Mary Magdalene In St Maximin Basilica In France
Image source: Brainsuxx
#45 Robe And Axe Of Giovanni Battista Bugatti, Who Was The Official Executioner For The Papal States From 1796 To 1864. During His Tenure He Executed 514 People
Image source: Ze-skywalker
#46 My (28f) Spine
Image source: sedegispeilet
#47 Baby Mute
Image source: essog
#48 Michael Jackson’s Bedroom When He Died Had Target Ads Of Babies He Didn’t Know
Image source: skyrimlo
#49 This Is Demodex Folliculorum. Right Now There Are 6 Of These On Each One Of You Eyebrows Hair Follicles
Image source: Ghost_Drank_My_Beer
#50 Found My Old Teeth When Visiting My Parents (I’m 33)
Image source: thompsonc12
