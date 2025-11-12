I Cut Them Faces And Put In Big 3d Frame

by

Then I was a little I understood that I love paper. I had mountains of origamis, paintings and other paper crafts. Now, being graphic design student, I am in papercut portraits author place. So now I’m moving on and invite you to look my works.

This works that I show you is my one of the biggest works. It’s 50×60 cm. I am holding in my hands to understant a real size, not to see just numbers. Picture is optical, 3D. It is a space between this cut paper and black background. That space gives beautiful shadows on background. All this work is made of paper including wood frame. There is no glass or others materials. I am creating individual works by digital or paper photos.

More info: Facebook

In my hands

I Cut Them Faces And Put In Big 3d Frame

In the interior

I Cut Them Faces And Put In Big 3d Frame

Fragment

I Cut Them Faces And Put In Big 3d Frame

Another fragment with shadows

I Cut Them Faces And Put In Big 3d Frame

Process

I Cut Them Faces And Put In Big 3d Frame

process

I Cut Them Faces And Put In Big 3d Frame

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
7 Best Street Art Murals Of August
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
22 Beautiful Stairs That Will Make Climbing To The Second Floor Less Annoying
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
19 Kids Who Probably Dress Better Than You
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Scientists Finally Learn Why The Sun Turned Blue And The World Froze For Months In 1831
3 min read
Sep, 18, 2025
“We Thought It Was A Prank”: 10 Halloween Tragedies You Probably Won’t Believe Actually Happened
3 min read
Oct, 31, 2025
I Create Digital Artworks And Manipulations
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.