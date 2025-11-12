I Cut Them Faces And Put In Big 3d Frame

Then I was a little I understood that I love paper. I had mountains of origamis, paintings and other paper crafts. Now, being graphic design student, I am in papercut portraits author place. So now I’m moving on and invite you to look my works.
This works that I show you is my one of the biggest works. It’s 50×60 cm. I am holding in my hands to understant a real size, not to see just numbers. Picture is optical, 3D. It is a space between this cut paper and black background. That space gives beautiful shadows on background. All this work is made of paper including wood frame. There is no glass or others materials. I am creating individual works by digital or paper photos.
More info: Facebook
In my hands
In the interior
Fragment
Another fragment with shadows
Process
process
