With Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves finally making it to the big screen, it is crystal clear that directors have made the best adaptation of the D&D role-play game so far. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley made sure the movie was relatable to fans of the game without confusing newcomer fans. With plenty of easter eggs and cinematic references to the game, it is bound to satisfy the gamers and succeed where the previous D&D 2000 movie failed.
Several things were wrong with the last D&D movie, including the inconsistency in its story plots and cheap costumes and sets. However, with a $45 million budget, Honor Among Thieves made every set and costume reality-based and purely connected to the actual D&D game. Thankfully, ill-fated trilogy of the previous adaptation was able to serve as a template of what not to do with this new adaptation.
Why Comedy Is The Secret To A Good Dungeons & Dragon Movie
The directors knew for a fact that to make Honor Among Thieves succeed as an adaptation, they needed the same silliness and humor that a tabletop gaming session has. The comedic dynamic between Michelle Rodriguez and the unapologetically dorky inside jokes of Chris Pine‘s character, as teased in the trailer, points the D&D movie in the right direction. Besides, the final trailer of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves made it clear that it isn’t another lore-bloated fantasy that is either too boring for D&D fans or extra confusing for normies.
With a perfect blend of humor and fantasy, its 134-minute long runtime proves that it is not necessary for a high fantasy project to be lengthy or highbrow. For those familiar with D&D role-playing games, picking up on specific lingo and inside jokes would be easier. That’s what helps Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stay faithful to the spirit of the actual game and connects it to the lofty source material of D&D.
How Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Missed Their Best Adaptation Trick
While Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is shaping up to be a successful game adaptation, the movie missed the opportunity to truly take things a little further with a simple D&D trick. Dungeons & Dragons is a tabletop game played with friends, as such, it would have been excellent to see the directors use some sort of framing tactic to induce the idea of friends playing the in-game character themselves. That would have delivered a more prominent reference to the D&D role play. Regardless, Honor Among Thieves would inevitably be the best official Dungeons & Dgraons adaptation so far, thanks to its hilarious comedy and in-game references.
