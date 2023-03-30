Home
Honor Among Thieves Has Found A Secret To A Good D&D Movie (The Hard Way)

Honor Among Thieves Has Found A Secret To A Good D&D Movie (The Hard Way)

4 mins ago
Honor Among Thieves Has Found A Secret To A Good D&D Movie (The Hard Way)
Home
Honor Among Thieves Has Found A Secret To A Good D&D Movie (The Hard Way)

Honor Among Thieves Has Found A Secret To A Good D&D Movie (The Hard Way)

4 mins ago

With Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves finally making it to the big screen, it is crystal clear that directors have made the best adaptation of the D&D role-play game so far. Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley made sure the movie was relatable to fans of the game without confusing newcomer fans. With plenty of easter eggs and cinematic references to the game, it is bound to satisfy the gamers and succeed where the previous D&D 2000 movie failed.

Several things were wrong with the last D&D movie, including the inconsistency in its story plots and cheap costumes and sets. However, with a $45 million budget, Honor Among Thieves made every set and costume reality-based and purely connected to the actual D&D game. Thankfully, ill-fated trilogy of the previous adaptation was able to serve as a template of what not to do with this new adaptation.

Why Comedy Is The Secret To A Good Dungeons & Dragon Movie bard and barbarian looking in a direction astounded

The directors knew for a fact that to make Honor Among Thieves succeed as an adaptation, they needed the same silliness and humor that a tabletop gaming session has. The comedic dynamic between Michelle Rodriguez and the unapologetically dorky inside jokes of Chris Pine‘s character, as teased in the trailer, points the D&D movie in the right direction. Besides, the final trailer of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves made it clear that it isn’t another lore-bloated fantasy that is either too boring for D&D fans or extra confusing for normies.

With a perfect blend of humor and fantasy, its 134-minute long runtime proves that it is not necessary for a high fantasy project to be lengthy or highbrow. For those familiar with D&D role-playing games, picking up on specific lingo and inside jokes would be easier. That’s what helps Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stay faithful to the spirit of the actual game and connects it to the lofty source material of D&D.

How Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Missed Their Best Adaptation Trick

chris pine looking at the golden helmet in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

While Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is shaping up to be a successful game adaptation, the movie missed the opportunity to truly take things a little further with a simple D&D trick. Dungeons & Dragons is a tabletop game played with friends, as such, it would have been excellent to see the directors use some sort of framing tactic to induce the idea of friends playing the in-game character themselves. That would have delivered a more prominent reference to the D&D role play. Regardless, Honor Among Thieves would inevitably be the best official Dungeons & Dgraons adaptation so far, thanks to its hilarious comedy and in-game references.

READ NEXT: Honor Among Thieves Is Making A Bizarre Dungeons & Dragons Mistake

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

0 / 5. 0

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Related Posts
Ace Ventua
Ranking The Five Best Jim Carrey Movies of His Career
August 17, 2019
Five Predictions For Pierce Brosnan’s Doctor Fate in Black Adam
August 5, 2021
Is It Time for a ‘SoulCalibur’ Movie Yet?
July 12, 2021
The Five Best Coming of Age Movies of All-Time
July 25, 2020
Want to Learn Groot’s Language? Here you Go
April 29, 2020
The Five Best Netflix Original Documentaries to Catch in April 2019
April 4, 2019
The Five Best Cuba Gooding Jr. Movies of his Career
February 24, 2019
There’s a Fan Theory that Life was an Origin Story for Venom
January 6, 2022
Joi “SJ” Harris Identified as Deceased Deadpool 2 Stuntwoman
August 17, 2017
The Toughest Woman in Any Movie Ever: Mama Fratelli in The Goonies
March 8, 2017
The Reason Johnny Cage Isn’t in the New Mortal Kombat Movie
February 23, 2021
2 Live Crew Movie in the Works by Lionsgate
June 13, 2017

About The Author

Safwan Azeem
More from this Author

Safwan Azeem is a musician and songwriter who loves to travel. He has a degree in software engineering, but chooses to write instead. He has been an Editor/Writer for blogs like American Songwriter, Sports Illustrated, Old House Journal, Let's Eat Cake, and Garden Gate. If you can't reach him on a Saturday evening, it's probably because he's out playing an acoustic gig. Check out more of his work on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn @safwanazeem.

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.