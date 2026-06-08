The 2026 Tonys Appalls Viewers With X-Rated Performance From ‘The Hobbit’ Star Luke Evans

The 79th Annual Tony Awards left viewers stunned after actor Luke Evans delivered a provocative performance that quickly became one of the most talked-about moments of the night.
The performance took place during the live broadcast from Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 7, as Evans took the stage as Dr. Frank-N-Furter from the Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show.
The performance soon sparked heated reactions online, with some viewers praising the actor for embracing the character’s flamboyant legacy while others questioned whether the raunchy number was appropriate for a nationally televised awards show.
One fan gushed online, “I didn’t know he’d be able to wear the jockstrap on national television!”
Luke Evans stunned viewers with a raunchy, headline-making performance as Dr. Frank-N-Furter at the 79th Annual Tony Awards
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The 2026 Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show received nine Tony nominations, including Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for Luke Evans and Best Revival of a Musical.
The musical is a high-camp, sci-fi gothic rock production that parodies B-movies from the 1930s through the 1950s.
Its plot follows a straight-laced, innocent young couple who accidentally stumble into a bizarre world of s*xual liberation and mad science.
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The show is packed with comedic references to classic alien invasions, Frankenstein-inspired monsters, and atomic-age mad scientists.
Despite being a major Hollywood and West End star, the production marked Evans’ official Broadway debut.
Reportedly, portraying the iconic character of Dr. Frank-N-Furter was a nostalgic milestone for the The Hobbit star.
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When he was 17, Evans chose a song from The Rocky Horror Show for a showcase intended to catch the attention of theatrical talent agents, a performance that helped launch his acting career nearly 30 years ago.
While representing his Broadway musical, a longstanding tradition for nominated shows during the live Tony Awards broadcast, Evans took the stage to deliver a powerful, sultry rendition of the cult-classic track Sweet Transvestite.
Luke was nominated for his first Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical for The Rocky Horror Show
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The musical’s themes of fluid identity and unapologetic self-expression, coinciding with Pride Month, gave Luke an opportunity to lean into high-camp, queer performance art on a massive national platform.
For the performance, the 47-year-old star donned a crystal-covered black corset, thigh-high boots, fishnet stockings, and a festive codpiece.
During the number, he whipped off his velvet cape and spun around, revealing that his fishnets were paired with a revealing jockstrap thong.
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He completed the look with a pair of towering 7.5-inch black stiletto-heeled boots, heavy theatrical makeup, and a long black wig.
Evans leaned heavily into the campy, hyper-s*xualized elements of the character, grinding across the stage and showing off his exposed backside directly to the cameras.
Reacting to the provocative visuals, fans immediately went wild, with one user writing online, “Did not have Luke Evans in a jockstrap thong at the Tonys on my 2026 bingo card.”
The actor’s raunchy performance was heavily compared to Tim Curry, who immortalized the role in the original 1970s stage production and film
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Another user wrote, “This is what happens when Broadway people are left unsupervised.”
“I can’t believe they didn’t find a way to censor Luke Evans’ costume for this TV performance,” remarked a third.
Another comment read, “Luke Evans said: ‘we’re going a size smaller for tonight’s jockstrap’ to his dresser. And I command him for it. Show it off, honey.”
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Many also compared his portrayal to that of Tim Curry, whose original performance immortalized Dr. Frank-N-Furter in the 1973 stage production and the iconic 1975 film.
One fan gushed, “Wow! They do their thing so talentfully, that for the first time, I see someone interpret Dr. Frank-N-Furter so organically aside from Tim Curry.”
Another user commented, “He is having the time of his life. He is so happy,” while a third added, “The musical theater was created to have LUKE EVANS giving it his all as the lead… obviously.”
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Luke was later joined on stage by fellow 2026 Tony nominees Rachel Dratch and Stephanie Hsu, along with cast members Juliette Lewis and Harvey Guillén, for the show’s iconic group dance on the song Time Warp.
At the awards show, Evans was also nominated for a Tony Award, marking his first nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical.
Gushing over his Broadway debut role, Evans shared in a recent interview, “It’s as close to being a rockstar as I’ll ever get…”
The award ultimately went to Joshua Henry for his performance in the musical revival Ragtime.
Moreover, despite heading into the ceremony with nine nominations, the revival of The Rocky Horror Show was shut out and did not take home any trophies that evening.
In the days leading up to the Tonys, Luke, who is openly gay, revealed what it was like to step into the memorable character’s shoes and embrace the role’s boundary-pushing wardrobe.
He told Gold Derby in a June 1 interview, “It’s as close to being a rockstar as I’ll ever get… The first thing I do is I completely strip n*ked, and then I put on the double fishnets and the jockstrap.”
“It’s almost an insult to call them underwear because they’re not really covering very much. Each step of the way I see myself disappearing and Frank appearing… I don’t think I’ve ever had the opportunity to disappear that fully into a character, and I really enjoy it.”
The Broadway revival of The Rocky Horror Show is currently scheduled to run until November 29, 2026, extending well beyond its original closing date of June 21, 2026.
“I can’t believe they didn’t find a way to censor Luke Evans’ costume…” wrote one netizen online
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