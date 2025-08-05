30 Colorized Historical Pictures That Offer A Brand New Perspective

Color photography was pioneered in 1855, but only in recent years has it been able to closely capture the world as we see it. Using color became significantly more popular in the 1960s. So much so that today, taking monochrome photos has become a conscious choice for photographers seeking a more emotive aesthetic. If you’ve ever wondered what a black and white photo would look like when reimagined, look no further, because we’ve compiled a collection of 30 historical pictures that have been completely transformed by color. From popular landmarks to influential people, this compilation is sure to leave you intrigued.

#1 Louis Armstrong Practicing In His Dressing Room, Ca 1946

Image source: William Gottlieb, Dana Keller

#2 Young Woman With Umbrella, Louisiana, 1937

Image source: Dorothea Lange, Manuel De Leonardo

#3 Peatwy Tuck Of The Meskwahki, 1898

Image source: Boston Public Library, photojacker

#4 “Chief”. New York, 1943

Image source: Angelina_retro

#5 Margaret Hamilton, Standing Next To Listings Of The Software She And Her Mit Team Produced For The Apollo Project, 1969

Image source: Angelina_retro

#6 A Cyclist From Tarvastu, Estonia, On A Wooden Bicycle Of His Own Making, 1912

Image source: Lorenzo Folli

#7 Women Delivering Ice, 1918

Image source: National Archives, Dana Keller

#8 Times Square, 1947

Image source: William P. Gottlieb, Jordan J. Lloyd

#9 Painting WWII Propaganda Posters, Port Washington, New York, 8 July 1942

Image source: Marty Zimmerman, Patty Allison

#10 “The Tall Cowboy”, Ralph E. Madsen With Senator Morris Sheppard, 1919

Image source: Harris & Ewing, Photo Retrofit

#11 Abraham Lincoln, 1860

Image source: IckyChris

#12 Charles Darwin Photograph By Elliott And Fry, 29 November, 1881

Image source: Lorenzo Folli

#13 View From The Jodenbreestraat In Amsterdam, Between 1875 And 1883

Image source: BaptistePierre @baptistecolors

#14 A Young Man From The Levant Wearing Traditional Bedouin Clothes, Early 1900s

Image source: buba7q

#15 An American Couple Ride Around On An Autoped Scooter, Circa 1918

Image source: Angelina_retro

#16 Vincent Van Gogh At The Age Of 19, January, 1873

Image source: sefaoruc

#17 Lyon, France, At The Intersection Of The Monnaie Street And The Petit David Street, 1902

Image source: BaptistePierre @baptistecolors

#18 Portrait Used To Design The Penny. President Lincoln Meets General Mcclellan, Antietam, Maryland Ca September 1862

Image source: Alexander Gardner, Zuzzah

#19 Helen Keller Meeting Charlie Chaplin, 1919

Image source: Roy Export Company / Cineteca di Bologna, Zuzahin

#20 Broadway At The United States Hotel Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Ca 1900-1915

Image source: Detroit Publishing Co., Sanna Dullaway

#21 Theoretical Physicist Albert Einstein, 1921

Image source: Ferdinand Schmutzer, Klassixx

#22 Boys After Buying Easter Flowers In Union Square, New York, April 1908

Image source: Bain News Service, Dana Keller

#23 Woman Demonstrates New Vacuum Cleaner, 1899

Image source: Angelina_retro

#24 Los Angeles, 1949

Image source: Angelina_retro

#25 A Man Rides A 1931 Cislaghi Motoruota Monowheel Somewhere In The Netherlands, Circa 1930

Image source: jdvcolours

#26 Construction Of The Golden Gate Bridge, Ca 1935

Image source: historyinphotos, Dana Keller

#27 Count Ferdinand Von Zeppelin 8 July 1838 – 8 March 1917), He Was A German General And Later Inventor Of The Zeppelin Rigid Airships

Image source: sefaoruc

#28 Albert Einstien, The Year Of The Special Relativity, 1905

Image source: buba7q

#29 Emmeline Pankhurst, 1917

Image source: sefaoruc

#30 The Elegance On The Streets Of New York City, 1928

Image source: Angelina_retro

