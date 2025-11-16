Hey Pandas, What Are You Going To Be For Halloween This Year? (Closed)

by

Just Curious! :)

#1

Cruella!

#2

Bully Maguire (for all of the fellow spiderman fans out there)

#3

My wonderful hubby is a big superhero geek. So, his costume will be something with a cape and I will be the sidekick. So maybe Batman and Robin or Superman and Wonder Woman. He warned me decades ago that he would always want to have a cape with any costume. Young me thought he was kidding.

#4

My sister, mother, and I are going to be Disney princesses at work. I am going to be Ariel, my sister is going to be Tiana, and my mom is going to be Cinderella. Later that evening, my sister and I are going to be pizza slices.

#5

Freddie Mercury from the ‘I want to break free’ video

#6

Mabel pines!

#7

KILLJOY

#8

I’m going to be tucked up nice & cosy at home.

#9

1) would be shinx if i could even buy/make a costume 2) there was an ask pandas post about this a while back

#10

Ray Epps.

#11

Thalia Grace from the Percy Jackson/Heroes of Olympus?Trials of Apollo books!!!

#12

me and my friends are gonna be frat boys haha

Patrick Penrose
