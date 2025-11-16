Hey Pandas, What Are You Going To Be For Halloween This Year? (Closed)

Just Curious! :)
#1
Cruella!
#2
Bully Maguire (for all of the fellow spiderman fans out there)
#3
My wonderful hubby is a big superhero geek. So, his costume will be something with a cape and I will be the sidekick. So maybe Batman and Robin or Superman and Wonder Woman. He warned me decades ago that he would always want to have a cape with any costume. Young me thought he was kidding.
#4
My sister, mother, and I are going to be Disney princesses at work. I am going to be Ariel, my sister is going to be Tiana, and my mom is going to be Cinderella. Later that evening, my sister and I are going to be pizza slices.
#5
Freddie Mercury from the ‘I want to break free’ video
#6
Mabel pines!
#7
KILLJOY
#8
I’m going to be tucked up nice & cosy at home.
#9
1) would be shinx if i could even buy/make a costume 2) there was an ask pandas post about this a while back
#10
Ray Epps.
#11
Thalia Grace from the Percy Jackson/Heroes of Olympus?Trials of Apollo books!!!
#12
me and my friends are gonna be frat boys haha
