Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Cheesy Pick-Up Line? (Closed)

#1
Did you fall from Heaven? Because is looks like you landed on your face.
#2
Are you from Tennessee? cuz you’re the only 10 I see.
i hate it
#3
Mario is red
Sonic is blue
Will u be
My player two
(Its so cuteeee)
#4
I used this one on my crush: “Hey, are you tired? Because you have been running through my head all day.”
He called me immediately because he thought was something was wrong because NO WAY I would say that to him if I was sober.🤣
I guess mission accomplished?
#5
“Excuse me sir, do you have a permit for those huge guns?” *looks pointedly down at biceps*
It works shockingly well.
#6
I figured out that you’re a magician, because every time I look at you, everyone else just disappears…
#7
Are you a parking ticket? Because you’ve got FINE written all over you…
#8
I got asked “What’s your sign”?
I answered “Married”.
#9
“If I were a gardener I would put our tulips together”
#10
How much does a polar bear weigh? Just enough to break the ice.
#11
“are your parents bakers? because you’re a cutie pie”
best part? his parents ARE bakers and now we’re dating :)
#12
If you were a fruit, you’d be a fineapple.
#13
Have you got any English in you? Would you like some?
#14
It hasn’t worked, but it always gets a laugh because it’s unexpected.
“Did it hurt? When you clawed your way up through the ground out of hell?”
#15
How would you like to be my future ex-wife?
#16
Had a guy come up to me, dip his fingertip in his drink, and wipe it on my shirt. Then he says, “Let’s get you out of those wet clothes.”
It did not work, but I definitely laughed!
#17
Nice tooth
#18
You’ve got a nice set of legs, what time do they open.
#19
The worst: Are you a magician? Because whenever I look at you, everyone else disappears. 😉
#20
This one worked.
Kiss me like you mean it.
#21
I had a guy walk up to me while I was sitting down with a white wall behind me. He put up his hands to kinda “frame” my face and say ” Don’t mind me, I am just trying to figure out what you would look like on my bed pillows.” It was cute, especially when I stood up. I was 7 months pregnant.
#22
If you were a Sprite, I’d obey my thirst.
#23
What does this feel like to you?
-lean over and that them feel your shirt/top
Thats boyfriend material
#24
Are you a library book? Cuz I am totally checking you out!
#25
Are you an orphanage? Because I want to fill you with kids and make their dad disappear (I hope I don’t have to clarify but just in case, this is a joke)
#26
Didn’t work…how often do you get an opportunity like this? Um, ew.
#27
My favorite CHEEZY one?
“Hi, is your name Papa Murphy?
Cuz I wanna pick you up, take you home, make you all hot n gooey and eat me a pizza you.”
#28
Your Father must have been a thief…. he stole two stars from the sky and put them in your eyes.
#29
*profuse sweating*
R Y a construction worker, cuz ur building
👍
(No, this is not supposed to make sense )
#30
Let’s make like a fabric softener and Snuggle.
#31
Are you color theory? Because you make me lose my mind. (artist rizz ;) )
#32
I’m not really this tall, I’m sitting on my wallet.
#33
Are you a firework? Because ur stunning and light up the sky, but I don’t want u anywhere near my genitals (ace rizz 👌)
#34
are you a campfire? cause your hot and i want s’more
#35
Nice shoes wanna f@%$
#36
“Are you Wayfair? Because you’ve got what I need”- its somehow really funny to me lmao
#37
Are you a bird? cause you fly
#38
You’re not like other girls!
Of course I gave the “no, I’m three owls in a trench coat” reply.
#39
I hope you know CPR, because you just took my breath away!
I hate it, but why do I like it???
#40
