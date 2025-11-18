50 Times People Saw The True Colors Of Their “Friends” And Shamed Them Online

People put a lot of importance on friendships. In fact, recent research shows that 61% of American adults believe we can’t live a truly fulfilling life without a few close friends. Those polled put more emphasis on friendship than marriage, children or even having a lot of money. As the saying goes, we can choose our friends but not our family. And while our buddies mostly bring great joy to our lives. There might be times we regret our life choices.
If a friend has ever done something that totally pissed you off, you’re not alone. Redditors have been sharing the most annoying, infuriating and downright disrespectful things their “friends” have done to them. Keep scrolling for the top times people should have had their friendship contracts canceled.
#1 Good Friend Wants Custom Sneakers For Free
Image source: Flightxx
#2 I Let A Friend Stay At My Place For Two Nights While I Was Out Of Town. It Was Neat And Clean When I Gave Her The Keys. This Is How She Left The Living Room
Most of the stuff in boxes and bags is from my kitchen and bedroom. Why?
Image source: Hfhghnfdsfg
#3 So I Took A Friend Out On A Date, Cooked Her Pizza, Took Her Painting And This Is What She Posted Less Than An Hour Later
Image source: Totorochu4
#4 I Showed My Friend My New Backpack, And She Said, “Come On, You Are An Adult”
Image source: DreamKeeperX
#5 The Sheer Audacity Of Someone Who Stopped Associating With Our Friend Circle “To Pursue A Richer Life”
Image source: danielmarkwright
#6 Let My Buddy Borrow My Truck For A Couple Days
My friend was redoing a small bathroom over a long weekend and asked to borrow my truck. I got it back with big dent on the front fender, the plastic cap on tailgate missing and big dent, some permanent stains on my passenger seat and the carpet. Also truck had about 3/4 tank of gas, maybe a little more, now it has so little gas the needle doesn’t move off the bottom position, over $100 to fill up.
Image source: imdrunk20
#7 Moving Across The Country In A Few Weeks, Invited My Friends To A Farewell BBQ. All Canceled Or Just Didn’t Show
Image source: erokitel128
#8 My Dad Celebrated His 60th Last Night, A Majority Of His “Friends” Brought Bottles Of Wine As A Gift. He’s Been Sober For Over 26 Years
Image source: yosman88
#9 When Your Friend Blocks You Because You Didn’t Give Her Money After Your Mom Died
Image source: Withthealiens
#10 My Friend Drunkenly Stripped One Of My Garden Trees Of Its Bark
He basically killed the tree, so now I’m going to have to pay for removal and replacement which won’t be cheap.
Image source: toby_preston
#11 Lent My Car To A Friend And This Is How He Returned It. I’m A Nonsmoker
Image source: Spr1nt87
#12 Girlfriend’s Family Friend Stayed With Us For A Few Days To Help Take Care Of Her Grandmother. This Is What She Did To Our Knives
I know they’re not the highest quality but they’re the best ones we got.
Image source: International_Fix651
#13 Sharing My Easter Cake With Three Friends. One Already Ate His “Equal And Fair” Share
Image source: brnfckd
#14 Friend Occasionally Goes Through My Photos On Social Media And Asks For My Clothes
A while back, she saw I was selling a dress on Facebook and asked for it for free. She offered to pay for shipping when I said she could pay the $15 asking price (including shipping).
Before then, she asked for another article of clothing. She apparently tried it on in stores and decided not to buy it. I happened to buy it and posted a picture while at an event. She asked for it, and I declined to hand it over. She got mad when I mentioned the store later had similar ones in stock. I’ve had no problems letting her choose from the stuff I’m going to donate, but it baffles me that someone with a ton of clothes and a well-paying job can go through someone’s photos and ask for their clothing.
Image source: HotMess-Express
#15 Whenever My Friend Is Over, He Always Leaves A Huge Mess For Me To Pick Up. Telling Him To Stop Doesn’t Work
Image source: Pokemontrainer21
#16 Friend Borrowed My Phone, And He Dropped It From 8-Story Apartment Balcony. Who Knows How? He Refuses To Pay Me Back
Image source: InSanityJames
#17 I Can’t Believe How Entitled Some People Can Be
Image source: hombredeoso92
#18 My Friend Just Broke My Several Million-Year-Old Piece Of Amber That I Got While I Was Living In Australia
Image source: The-Communist-Cat
#19 I Left My Friend In My Very Smoking Prohibited By Landlord Studio While I Went To Get Us Some Food. Came Back To Cigarette Butts In My Cereal Bowl
Image source: reddit.com
#20 My Now Ex-Friend Rolled My 2-Week-Old Car Into A Ditch And Fled The Scene
Image source: DavidRichter0
#21 My 50th Birthday Party, Invited All Of My Friends. It Started An Hour And A Half Ago. No One Has Shown Up Yet
Image source: Gamerdave74
#22 Lent My School Friend A Charging Cable. Came Back 30 Minutes Later To This
Image source: Legocraze_Z
#23 My Ex-Best Friend Was Sleeping With My Girlfriend. When I Thought He Couldn’t Get Any Lower
Image source: SCPendolino
#24 Let My Friend Borrow A Nintendo Switch Game. One Week Later It’s Damaged. For Comparison I Put It Next To An Undamaged Game
Image source: TheHigherPower00
#25 A New Laptop Of A Friend Of Mine Got Destroyed By A Drunk Friend Of Ours
Image source: Tschitschibabin
#26 My Friend House-Sat For Me. When I Came Back, I Saw My Kidney And Black Beans Mixed Together Along With My Pinto And Great Northern Beans. She Did This To “Save Space” In My Cupboards
Image source: dontfluffingtouchme
#27 My Friend Tried To Fix My (L) Joy-Con Remote Without My Knowledge. They Now Owe Me A New Joy-Con Remote
Image source: jinxy_wolfy
#28 My Friend Is Always Late To Stuff. We Booked For 7 PM. It’s 7:35 Now
Image source: slimedewnautica
#29 Friends Bailed. Twice
I invited only 3 people, so not terrible. But it was talked up by them for over a week and how badly they needed the break.
Image source: speaker4the-dead
#30 Having A Friend That Takes Any Opportunity To Be Mean To You
Image source: misterimsogreat
#31 Girl’s Friend Won’t Pay For Art Because She Could “Get It For Free”
Image source: lolonetimeacc
#32 Thought It’d Be Fun To Invite My Friends Over For Lunch On My Dog’s Birthday. Everyone Canceled After I Put The Delivery Order In
Image source: al343806
#33 Trying To Study For Finals And My Friend Wants Me To Play Xbox
Image source: MasksOrSomething
#34 Was Playing Mario Kart With A Friend. Even Though I Got First, I Still Lost
Image source: Gameprince999
#35 How My Car Looks Like Every Time I Hang Out With My Friends
Image source: reddit.com
#36 My Trombone After My Friend Jumped On It
Image source: Kaleb_Dill
#37 A Facebook Friend Said They Couldn’t Afford To Eat After Their Boyfriend Moved Out, I Offered To Send Them Food
Image source: addpulp
#38 My Friend Stood On My Bag Today As A Joke And Said Everything Will Be Fine. Now My Headphones Are Broken And My Laptop Has A Permanent Bend In The Screen
Image source: Saal_BI
#39 Friend Of Mine Hid My AirPods In A Box Of Chicken Nuggets That I Proceeded To Microwave Without Opening
Image source: Masterzombie26
#40 Friend Drove My Parent’s Van Off The Dike
Image source: lloydbuur2001
#41 My Friend Thinks This Is Funny
Image source: Mockbubbles2628
#42 I Lent My Freshly Sharpened Axe To A Friend. He Got Mad At Me For Telling Him To Be Careful With It. He Returned It Like This
Image source: TheSwedishWolverine
#43 7-Year Friendship Down The Drain With No Explanation. Asked Multiple Mutual Friends, And They’re All As Shocked As I Am. Absolutely No Idea What I Did
Image source: taylortot420
#44 My Friend Gave Out Friendship Awards
Image source: Zesty_Italiano
#45 My Friend Decided To Pour Drinks On My 100-Year-Old Record Player
Image source: cyndasaurus_rex
#46 My Friend Borrowed My $100 Calculator And Returned An Identical Broken One
Image source: AwarenessPrudent2689
#47 Booked A Lunch Date With A Friend, But They Never Showed Up
Image source: nicfanz
#48 Friend Agrees To Leave At 6:15 To Go Skiing. Decides To Sleep In With No Warning
Image source: wizwort
#49 I Let My Friend Cut My Hair
Image source: meatballmania007
#50 I Asked My Friend To Organize The Chess Pieces After We Were Done Playing
Image source: TuneupTonic
