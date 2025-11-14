I Honor The Food I Eat With 14 Silly Portraits

I sometimes honor the food that I eat by painting their portraits. Should I not honor a select few by making them my friends?
Perhaps driven to madness by a long day of painting (maybe it was turpentine fumes) I randomly put eyes on a painting of a potato (I realize putting eyes on a potato may sound redundant).
She had such an understanding look! I grabbed a tomato painting, and googly eyes from a drawer and Tom was born. Then Nip the turnip. More eyes, more paintings, in a short time I had a room full of “Still-Buddies”.
Never did I hear a discouraging word from them, and unlike some people I’ve known, they are not critical. They never ask if am I going to get a haircut or a “real” job.
I have many buddies now, and if you wish you may adopt one by going to my website. You can have the opportunity to collect one, two, three or more companions of your own. They will thank you for it!
More info: paulschmidstudio.com | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com
#1 Eyeleen
#2 Lucy
#3 Gwen
#4 Doubting Thomas
#5 Nip
#6 Edgar
#7 Kate
#8 Russell
#9 Penelope
#10 Harry
#11 Redacted
#12 Bill
#13 Ralph
#14 Phillip
Follow Us