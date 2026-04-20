Miranda Kerr: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Miranda Kerr
April 20, 1983
Sydney, New South Wales, Australia
43 Years Old
Taurus
Who Is Miranda Kerr?
Miranda Kerr is an Australian model and businesswoman known for her radiant presence and entrepreneurial drive. Her work often blends high fashion with a commitment to holistic wellness.
She rose to global prominence in 2007 as one of the Victoria’s Secret Angels, becoming the first Australian to hold the coveted title. Her organic skincare brand, KORA Organics, further cemented her influence.
Early Life and Education
Growing up in Gunnedah, New South Wales, Miranda Kerr developed an early love for nature on her grandmother’s farm, where she rode horses and raced motorbikes. Her parents, Therese and John, encouraged her down-to-earth upbringing.
She attended All Hallows’ School in Brisbane and later pursued studies in Nutrition and Health Psychology at the Academy of Natural Living, which deeply influenced her passion for holistic well-being and her eventual business ventures.
Notable Relationships
Currently married to Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel since May 2017, Miranda Kerr was previously wed to English actor Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013.
Kerr shares one son, Flynn Christopher Bloom, with her former husband, and three sons, Hart, Myles, and Pierre, with Spiegel, maintaining a devoted family life.
Career Highlights
Miranda Kerr’s modeling career soared when she became the first Australian Victoria’s Secret Angel in 2007, gracing numerous campaigns and runway shows. She consistently ranked among Forbes’ highest-earning models, securing lucrative deals with brands like Maybelline and Clinique.
As a successful businesswoman, Kerr launched her certified organic skincare brand, KORA Organics, in 2009, which has since expanded globally into over 30 countries. She has also designed collections for Royal Albert and Universal Furniture.
Signature Quote
“I’m not Buddhist. I’m Christian. I pray every day. I meditate every day and I do yoga. I’m not religious, I’m spiritual. And praying is something my grandmother taught me as well. To pray and be grateful, have gratitude, is a big thing for me.”
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