This Rescue Dog’s Instagram Filled With Food Porn Is Your New Favorite Foodie

Meet Popeye, a rescue mutt from the Los Angeles area who absolutely loves dining out with his humans. We reached out to his human Ivy so she could tell us more about her lovely pup.
“I found him as a stray,” Ivy told Bored Panda. “He was such a mess – super skinny, heavily matted, dirty.” Ivy wasn’t looking for another dog at that time as she already had a full-house but no one would take Popeye in, so she decided to keep him. “It wasn’t long before he made himself at home at my place with my other dogs. And of course, my husband and I fell in love [with him.]
“One of my friends, Jen, suggested that I create an Instagram account for Popeye because he was cute,” she explained. “Jen and I liked to go on what we call ‘Instagram dates’ and take pics of our food. I’d bring Popeye any time I can, and we realized he was really good around food. He doesn’t lunge for food or really even care for it. He just liked to be out. He’ll get nibbles of anything that’s safe for him. I also carry a bag of treats for him, in case there’s nothing he can have.” Which pics make you drool the most? Let us know in the comments!
More info: Instagram
