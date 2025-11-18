Hey Pandas, What Instrument Do You Play? (Closed)

Your instrument can be an object or even just your voice if you prefer Choir over Band.
#1
I play Alto Sax and I love it.
#2
Flute :3
#3
I played drums for a while, but then it got boring lol and then I started choir. I think i know almost every song on Earth now 🙄
#4
I play violin and piano! I still go to violin classes but I left piano 3 years ago due to stress. I also go to musical theatre classes so you could say my voice is also an instrument.
#5
Mostly guitar, but I’m also a choir kid and dabble in piano.
#6
Piano, drums, Otamatone, and voice.
I kind of know how to play the harmonica, but I’m nowhere near as good as the professionals.
I used to know how to play the clarinet and the flute as well.
