Hey Pandas, What Instrument Do You Play? (Closed)

by

Your instrument can be an object or even just your voice if you prefer Choir over Band.

#1

I play Alto Sax and I love it.

#2

Flute :3

#3

I played drums for a while, but then it got boring lol and then I started choir. I think i know almost every song on Earth now 🙄

#4

I play violin and piano! I still go to violin classes but I left piano 3 years ago due to stress. I also go to musical theatre classes so you could say my voice is also an instrument.

#5

Mostly guitar, but I’m also a choir kid and dabble in piano.

#6

Piano, drums, Otamatone, and voice.
I kind of know how to play the harmonica, but I’m nowhere near as good as the professionals.
I used to know how to play the clarinet and the flute as well.

