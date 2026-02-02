“Bianca Censori, 2026 Edition”: Fans Stunned As Heidi Klum’s Grammys Look Triggers Wild Reactions

Heidi Klum arrived at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in a figure-hugging dress attributed to designer Marina Hoermanseder. The look, a skin-toned latex creation, immediately reminded many of Bianca Censori.
Censori’s controversial 2025 moment saw her “un*ress” to reveal a sheer, seminude outfit seemingly at her husband Kanye West’s command.
“How can I be n**ed without being n**ed? I can hear it in her voice asking her stylist,” a viewer joked.
Heidi Klum’s figure-hugging dress confused viewers, with many questioning its overall finish
Image credits: Getty/Brianna Bryson
Klum’s body-hugging dress molded entirely out of glossy latex in a skin-tone shade, featured polarizing details, such as exaggerated bust definition, abdominal curvature, and a subtle p*bic mound.
Image credits: Getty/John Shearer
Despite the controversy, some viewers were able to praise the work that went into the dress.
“It’s campy and still looks good,” one commenter wrote.
“There’s a lot of craftsmanship that goes into something like this,” another added. “The molding, the construction, etc.”
Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman
Most, however, were turned off by the end result.
“Wow, this is heinous,” one viewer said. “Looks like someone dipped her in liquid wax and called it fashion.”
Others took issue with the hemline. “The jagged edges… why,” a user questioned. “It looks like a torn sterile glove,” said another.
Image credits: ug__mm
Klum’s styling was also criticized.
“The hair is so flat and lifeless. Really uninspired,” a user observed. “We need more stylish updos. This would’ve worked with Farrah Fawcett hair or something big and fun.”
Some compared the dress to Bianca Censori’s 2025 Grammys moment, when she unveiled an almost n*de look
Image credits: dumbandfunn
Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman
The outfit immediately drew flashbacks to one of last year’s most controversial Grammy moments, where Bianca Censori made headlines for a sheer, practically transparent bodysuit and West’s allegedly controlling behavior caught on video.
At the time, a lip reader suggested that West ordered her to “drop it behind you and then turn,” staging the moment to draw attention to his Yeezy brand.
“He treats her like a puppet,” a viewer had commented. “Someone needs to save her from Kanye.”
Image credits: KimiSchmitz
Though Klum’s look required no dramatic reveal, the parallels were hard to ignore for many.
“She’s clearly uncomfortable,” one commenter said. “Her smile looks forced, and the whole thing just screams Met Gala costume, not Grammys.”
Image credits: Getty/Amy Sussman
Others felt the ensemble was not only impractical but borderline comedic.
“The b*ttch**ks made me laugh,” wrote one user. “I was kinda down with it until I saw the,,” added followed.
Even those who seemed to like the outfit started questioning its practicality and comfort
Image credits: vanesstvlvr
“I don’t hate it, but how do you sit in this?” one person asked.
“I know my a*s would be sweating,” another joked. “It can’t possibly breathe well, right?”
Some questioned whether Klum’s appearance at the show was even necessary.
“She’s not nominated. She’s not presenting. Why this much?” a user wrote. “This would’ve made more sense at her Halloween party.”
Image credits: SpencerAlthouse
And yet, even those critical of the dress recognized its entertainment value.
“Yes, it’s ugly, but it’s also weird enough that it’s winning me over,” one person admitted.
“I just feel like it would be hot in there. I’d be asking for a matching portable fan that I’d carry on the carpet as an accessory,” another joked.
The split echoed the reaction to Censori’s own appearance last year, which provoked both disgust and sympathy, especially from those who framed the moment as a result of Kanye’s alleged manipulation.
“This is not just about the clothes,” a viewer wrote at the time. “This is about her well-being.”
“A hard no.” Viewers took to social media to share their thoughts on the outfit
Follow Us