A Palette Of Pink And Green: Here Are The Best Parks Of Toulouse

Toulouse is often referred to as “The Pink City,” for the pink terracotta bricks that are used in much of the city’s buildings, especially those near its thriving center. However, to me, Toulouse is “The Green City.” Never have I been to a city where my walk to the grocery store has me meandering through beautiful public parks and along a gorgeous French canal. Only in Toulouse can you step off the train platform directly into a landscape of kids playing, joggers running, and dogs jumping all around you.
No matter where you are in the city you are just steps away from a sanctuary filled with plants and peace.
My very first moments in Toulouse were of stepping off the Montaudran train platform, after a miserable 6 hours of train rides, onto the green of Les Jardins de la Ligne. The sun was blistering hot and the train was making its screeching getaway along the tracks, but that didn’t stop the locals from roller skating on the concrete paths, older folks from riding their scooters around or dogs from skipping around in the fields. Les Jardins de la Ligne is also home to one of the coolest museums in the world, Halle de la Machine, an awesome display of engineering and art showcasing massive moving contraptions made up to be fearsome minotaurs, crawling arachnids, and fire-breathing dragons. On the other side of the green is also one of Toulouse’s wondrous aviation museums where you can learn about the pioneers who took humanity into the sky.
Having left a place very dear to my heart, Kyoto, only a couple short months ago, I knew I had to relive some of that magic at The Japanese Gardens here in this French city. Again, like everywhere else in Toulouse, you’ll find families and friends abound, enjoying their time in the summer sun. Nothing is more Japanese than the replica Torii gate, the shining red bridge and a gazebo on a pond’s edge. If you’re lucky you might spot some ducklings wading the water or taking shelter from the sun in the bamboo groves. It’s a wonderful experience, free to the public and just a few minutes away from the city’s center.
Reaching out with its great green arms across the city is Le Grand Rond. If you need to get away for a few hours, but don’t feel like leaving the city this is the place for you. The center of the park is home to a water fountain and cozy gazebo that could fit several families without touching shoulders. The two arms, or perhaps better described as legs, of the park, pointing southward house Le Jardin Royal and a Les Jardins des Plantes, both stunning. This is a must-see for anyone visiting Toulouse, the collection of parks here is better than many botanical gardens I have visited, each area curated with amazing bushes, fronds, and, of course, flowers.
If you’re a little more on the adventurous side, I would highly recommend Parc de Pech-David. If you want the full experience, then expect more hiking than a leisurely stroll because most trails here are rugged and wild. However, a car park does sit near the gorgeous hilltop, so if you’re just visiting for the view, then you’re in luck. The gondola crossing the River Garonne cuts across Parc de Pech-David and over the vista there which only adds to the ambience of the place. This park has it all, a lookout over the city and trails crisscrossing every which way leading to even more adventure. This was my favorite park to take time exploring and relaxing.
