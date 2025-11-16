Hey Pandas, What Is The Best Advice You Have Ever Received? (Closed)

Tell us what the best advice you’ve ever been given, when it was, and how it’s the best.
#1
My uncle gave me this piece of advice many times over the years and it has become a bit of a motto to me.
There is no shame in ignorance. The only real shame is willingly choosing to remain ignorant.
#2
I once asked someone “What’s even the point of still being alive?” And they responded with “You can make garlic bread whenever you want.”
#3
“Don’t try to fight against the monster ( my depression), try to speak to it, try to speak with yourself and understand”. It may sounds weird, but it allowed me to stop physically hurting myself after years of tears, screams, and blood on my arms.
#4
Live in the moment — tomorrow is not promised.
#5
Always trust your gut. We have had some of our natural instincts trained out of us in the name of politeness. But always trust your intuition. If your gut says something is wrong, then something is wrong!
#6
Take the high road and drop heavy rocks on the people on the low road.
#7
If you REALLY like someone, sometimes it’s best to keep them as a friend instead of trying to make it into something more.
#8
Wait until the new season drops
#9
“God won’t ever give you anything you can’t handle.” So if you are going through a hard time he knows you can handle it. He will never put anything on you that you wont be able to get through
#10
“It’s not about being happy, it’s about being successful and achieving thing. You shouldn’t ask yourself “am I happy?” You ask yourself “have I achieved things in life?””
– Andrew Tate
Follow Us