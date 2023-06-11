Everything We Know About The Planned Babylon 5 TV Reboot

The sci-fi series Babylon 5 is set to receive an exciting reboot. Currently in development for broadcast on The CW, J. Michael Straczynski, the original series creator, is actively involved in the project. He’s taken on the roles of writer for the pilot episode, as well as showrunner and executive producer. Warner Bros. is on board as the producing studio. Needless to say, this adds expertise that’ll bring this highly anticipated reboot to life.
Babylon 5 initially aired from 1994 to 1998, spanning five seasons and consisting of 110 episodes. The series’s well-received feature-length pilot, Babylon 5: The Gathering, was released in 1993. Seasons 1 to 4 of Babylon 5 were originally broadcast on the Prime Time Entertainment Network (PTEN), while the final season found a new home on TNT after PTEN ceased operations in 1997.
What Will The Babylon 5 TV Reboot Show Be About?
The revamped storyline will center around John Sheridan, a character from the original series. Sheridan is an Earth Force officer with a puzzling past. Altogether, he’s specifically assigned to the Babylon 5 space station—a massive five-mile-long structure located in neutral territory. His entry into the fray sets in motion a chain of events that propels him toward an extraordinary destiny. A conflict between an exploratory earth company and an advanced civilization is inadvertently sparked. This thrusts Sheridan into a journey he never could have foreseen.
Is The Babylon 5 Reboot Related To The Animated Movie?
Writer and Producer Straczynski has emphasized that the upcoming animated film is distinct from the ongoing reboot of Babylon 5. However, due to its exploration of a multiverse concept, one cannot help but wonder about potential connections. While Straczynski has clarified that there isn’t an overarching shared universe, it’s intriguing that the animated film will delve into alternate timelines.
Who Is Cast In The Babylon 5 Reboot Series?
Babylon 5 TV Reboot features a lineup of returning cast members, including Bruce Boxleitner reprising his role as John Sheridan and Claudia Christian as Susan Ivanova. There’s also Tracy Scoggins as Elizabeth Lochley, Peter Jurasik as Londo Mollari, and Bill Mumy as Lennier. Adding their creative expertise to the project, Matt Peters takes the director’s seat. Meanwhile, Rick Morales will be the supervising producer. Spearheading the project as executive producer is Sam Register.
When Could The Babylon 5 Reboot TV Show Release
Babylon 5 was announced for The CW in September 2021, but unfortunately, there’s been a lot of setbacks along the way. When news broke in September 2021, the series immediately became one of the most anticipated shows for fall 2022. It was, however, pushed back to the next development season at The CW. In March 2023, Babylon 5 actor Bruce Boxleitner revealed that he wasn’t sure when the reboot would be out, casting more doubt in fans’ minds.
The delay in the release of the Babylon 5 Reboot is definitely not unconnected to the corporate restructuring taking place at The CW’s parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, following the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc. This has put many high-profile projects at risk of cancellation. In spite of these uncertainties, there are some suggestions that the Babylon 5 TV Reboot will be released in the fall of 2023.