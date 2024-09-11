Netflix Officially Introduces the Female Lead of ‘Bridgerton’ Season 4

Sophie Baek is officially in the house! After all the pomp and pageantry surrounding Bridgerton Season 3, fans are waiting in anticipation of updates on Season 4. The new Season will follow the second Bridgerton brother, played by Luke Thompson, Benedict Bridgerton’s love story with Sophie Baek, played by Yerin Ha.

Netflix posted an official announcement video on its YouTube channel on July 23, 2024, announcing that Bridgerton Season 4 would center around Benedict Bridgerton. In August 2024, Variety exclusively reported that Ha would play his love interest in the upcoming season based on Julia Quinn’s third novel in her Bridgerton book series, An Offer from a Gentleman. Her character was called Sophie Beckett in the novel. On September 11, 2024, Netflix dropped a short and regal announcement video on its Instagram, officially introducing Ha as the leading lady on Bridgerton Season 4.  

The official synopsis for Bridgerton Season 4 reveals that the “bohemian second son” Benedict Bridgerton is reluctant to settle down despite his older and younger brothers leading happily married lives. But a chance encounter with a “ captivating Lady in Silver’ at his mother’s masquerade ball changes his perspective. The plot is set to take a Cinderella-esque turn in the upcoming season. According to The Wrap, showrunner Jess Brownell also confirmed that the series will continue to explore Benedict’s sexual fluidity

Bridgerton fans have another reason to rejoice as fan-favorite heartthrob Anthony Bridgerton, played by the gorgeous Jonathan Bailey, will return for Season 4. Bailey confirmed his return in an interview with Good Morning America on August 16, 2024.   

The actor revealed that he has already reserved a couple of weeks in his schedule to reprise his role as Viscount Bridgerton and expressed that he’s looking forward to reading the script. He also teased that they’re going to follow the stories and praised the Bridgerton franchise for exploring different ways humans can fall in love. He shared feelings on his return to the coveted show in the following words:

“Obviously being the older brother, I’m going to be there to support the youngsters as we go.”

Bailey also showered praises on Luke Thompson’s character, calling him the “beating heart of the family.” Simone Ashley, who plays Kate Sharma on the show, revealed at a press event at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 15, 2024, that she hopes to return for Bridgerton Season 4. Considering that Anthony and Kate intended to leave for India before their child’s birth, fans were unsure if they would return for the next installment. Unfortunately for fans, Bridgerton Season 4 isn’t expected to drop on Netflix tentatively before 2026, as Brownell told The Hollywood Reporter. However, they are trying to speed things up to aim for an earlier release.   

Bridgerton Season 4 does not yet have an official release date. In the meantime, you can stream all of the show’s previous seasons on Netflix.

