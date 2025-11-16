I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)

by

Hi there! I am Luliana from Nature Stories Studio and I recently started creating these coffee tables with sculpted and finely painted sea and ocean creatures and corals, set in a realistic ocean-sea created with resin.

Some of them also glow in the dark, like the Loggerhead turtle and corals. This one took around 2 months of work and a lot of resin and glow-in-the-dark powder. I have many more ideas (narwhals, octopus, different other species of whales, otters, etc), but these are some of the ones I’ve done in the last couple of months. Hope you enjoy them.

More info: Etsy | Instagram

I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)
I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)
I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)
I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)
I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)
I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)
I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)
I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)
I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)
I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)
I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)
I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)
I Create Coffee Tables With Sculpted And Finely Painted Marine Creatures And Corals (13 Pics)

