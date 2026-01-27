“Not A Single Thought”: 34 Cats That Are So Derpy, Their Owners Just Had To Take A Picture

If you look past the debate on whether dogs or cats are more adorable, you’ll find that both sets of animals are equally as derpy. Although felines are known for their quiet sophistication, most pet owners will agree that they still do a lot of silly things all the time.
The cats in this list are a prime example of the fact that they certainly can be goofy, and don’t care who’s watching them behave that way. All of these photos were clicked at the right time, so as to capture every feline’s derpiest mood.
More info: Reddit
#1 Why Does She Sit Like This?
Image source: moshercise
#2 Derpy Meerkat
Image source: mystikspiral72
#3 This Guy… The Derpiest
Image source: elvisthepelvis07
Although all the cats on this list seem extremely silly, there are actually some interesting reasons behind why they act up or suddenly get the zoomies. As most pet owners can attest, sometimes, their felines might start acting crazy after using the litterbox, which can be pretty odd to see at first.
According to science, this might be because they’re feeling relieved, especially if their vagus nerve is stimulated, which can signal a sense of elation to the brain. In some cases, though, certain felines might experience a drop in heart rate and blood pressure, which might push them to move frantically.
#4 She Fits She Sits
Image source: Existing_Way_6438
#5 Cat.exe Failed To Launch
Image source: Odd_Musician7911
#6 Happy New Year
Image source: zluellen
Apart from the crazy behavior of cats, they’re also incredibly talented and can produce up to 100 unique sounds. Research also states that even though felines are incredibly vocal, they only use “meows” to communicate with humans and never do this with other cats.
These simple meows from kitties can actually have different meanings and convey to humans whether they are sad, hungry, happy, tired, and more. It also seems that if they make such sounds with a higher intensity, it often means that the emotion behind what they are trying to convey is quite strong.
#7 My Girl, Charlie, Is Either Really Photogenic Or Really Derpy, No In Between
Image source: SnowWhite315
#8 Those Eyes Tho
Image source: Elvishgirl
#9 Derpy Cats
Image source: GrumpyGimli24
Though the derpiness of all the cats in this list seems to be consistent regardless of their color, it seems that most animal lovers can agree that orange felines are the silliest. According to scientists, the reason for this might be that orange cats seem to be a bit friendlier than other kitties.
This friendliness might help them get along better with humans and also might allow their personality to rise to the surface. Despite that, it’s still hard to figure out why the idea that they share ‘one braincell’ came to be, but it’s possible that they’re just not afraid to be quirky, like other cats.
#10 What Does This Cat Say?
Image source: theajplayer123
#11 Derp Hammock
Image source: adroc
#12 Husband Just Sent Me This
Image source: kaylynstar
There seem to be so many wonderful and interesting things that felines do, but one endearing behavior that all pet lovers adore is when they start kneading. Animal experts state that one of the reasons why cats love ‘making biscuits’ is that it might remind them of their kitten days when they pressed on their mother’s tummy to stimulate milk flow.
It might also make them feel calm and relaxed to do this repetitive behavior, and pet owners might also see their felines do this when they are ready to take a nap. Since cats also have scent glands between their toes, this might be an easier way for them to mark their territory.
#13 What A Cutie Dork
Image source: circularinsanity
#14 Rip Jason Floorpees
Image source: Trash_dad_420
#15 My Orange Girl Looking At The Ceiling Fan She Hates
Image source: sexndiamonds
Cats are definitely curious creatures and often shrouded in mystery, but hopefully this list made you see them in a cuter and sillier light. They definitely seem to have many facets to their personalities, and pet owners can surely agree that they are extremely goofy whenever they get the chance.
Do you think dogs or cats are derpier, and what funny things have you noticed felines doing? We’d love to hear your stories in the comments below.
#16 Derp Face
Image source: denistoop
#17 A Very Derpy Tuxie Boy
Image source: liquidgold411
#18 How My Feline Derps Have Been Sleeping This Week While I Work From Home
Image source: Infamous-Arachnid-28
#19 This Cat Embodies The Sub Reddit R/Derpycats
Image source: thetruckerswallofsha
#20 Everytime I See This Photo I Took Of Him It Doesn’t Even Look Real. Those Second Eyelids Doing Wonders😂
Image source: OkConsideration1768
#21 Does My Boy Qualify?
Image source: GroundedSatellite
#22 My Derpy Cat… Mr. Snuggles 😄
Image source: opossumxx
#23 He Sits Like That For Hours
Image source: dandeman102
#24 He’s A Handsome Prince
Image source: Autopsyofficial
#25 Pumpkin Likes To Sit On My Chest. She Drools And Derps So Majestically
Image source: eaglebtc
#26 Virgil Being A Majestic Derpy Old Man
Image source: MeatbagVinny
#27 Mr Floops
Image source: GroundedSatellite
#28 What’s This Now?
Image source: flushmebro
#29 Look At This Beautiful Idiot
Image source: Ineedacatscan
#30 Not A Single Braincell There
Image source: Alasto
#31 Mine!
Image source: myshtree
#32 Festive … And Slightly Bewildered
Image source: DancingNinjaCat390
#33 Caught In The Act Of Peak Laziness
Image source: TenderRompz
#34 Derpy Gala
Image source: myshtree
Follow Us