Makeup Artist Turns Her Lips Into Stunning Works Of Art (33 Pics)

Ever seen Katsushika Hokusai’s famous painting, Great Wave Off Kanagawa? Probably. But have you ever seen it painted on somebody’s lips? Probably not.
Until now that is. Because that’s precisely what Canadian makeup artist Andrea Reed has done. And as you can see from the pictures below, she doesn’t just stop there. Tartan lips? No problem. Lips made to look like leaves? You got it. Honeycomb lips? All in a day’s work for this amazingly skillful makeup artist.
Going by the name Girl Grey Beauty, Reed’s ability to turn her lips into stunning works of art has earned her an Instagram following of more than 100,000 people. And it’s easy to see why. How does she do it? Our lips are sealed, but you might learn a thing or two by checking out her video tutorials.
More info: Instagram
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
#24
#25
#26
#27
#28
#29
#30
