3 New Pixie And Brutus Comics That Will Make Your Day

Pixie and Brutus (previously here, here and here) are some of those comics characters you wish you could meet in real life. And even though you can’t actually pet these adorable four-legged critters, illustrator Ben Hed keeps delivering strips that can surely satisfy everyone’s thirst for cuteness. The duo has earned Ben over 1 million Instagram followers, keeping him as busy as ever.
Ben, however, isn’t intimidated by his huge fanbase. “My creative process isn’t any different now than it was back when I had 25k followers,” he told Bored Panda. “I have been able to transition to illustration as my full-time job, and it’s all thanks to those guys and their overwhelming support for my comics. I know it sounds cliche, but I can’t thank them enough.”
“Pixie is a tiny, joyful, energetic kitten,” the artist said. “She’s innocent, and also somewhat oblivious to the serious, dangerous stuff around her.” On the other hand, Brutus is a large, scar-faced German Shepherd. “He was adopted by Pixie’s owner after retiring as a Military Working Dog (MWD). Brutus, in many ways, is the exact opposite of Pixie. He’s… Seen things. He’s a very serious and intimidating military dog, but he has a soft spot for Pixie, and does what he can to protect her from the harsh realities of the world around them.” Continue scrolling to check out their latest adventures!
More info: Instagram
1.
2.
3.
Follow Us