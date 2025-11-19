Hey Pandas, When Did You Realize You Made A Difference Later On?

This belongs in the “You Can’t Make This Up” file.I was on a long hold for services, and Lynyrd Skynyrd was playing on repeat. When my call was finally picked up, I asked why they were playing death music on a social services line. Apparently, no one was familiar with the plane crash, so I suggested some alternative music options.Fast forward a couple of months—I call again, and guess what? They’re now playing a musical rendition of Audioslave on hold.There are quiet gods in our world. Thank you!
