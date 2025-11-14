Abandoned Belongings In The Deserted Teriberka Village

In my travels, I often see abandoned or dying towns and villages. Older generations are passing away, while the younger ones are leaving their homeland and looking for a better life in big cities. Abandoned houses, furniture, books, other things slowly die and dissolve in the wild and beautiful nature. It looks surprisingly elegant.
#1
#2
#3
#4
#5
#6
#7
#8
#9
#10
#11
#12
#13
#14
#15
#16
#17
#18
#19
#20
#21
#22
#23
